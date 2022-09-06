Tom Brady is ‘very sad’ after wife Gisele left their Florida home after blowup over NFL

Published by

Radar Online







NFL superstar Tom Brady has been trying to keep it together after his model wife Gisele Bündchen left their Florida estate for Costa Rica, Radar has learned.

According to sources close to the couple, Brady has been in a down mood ever since Bündchen left the states.

MEGA

The insiders told Page Six that Brady has decided to remain focused on raising his 2 kids with Bündchen: 14-year-old Benjamin and 9-year-old Vivian.

“He’s very sad at the moment. Friends know they’ve had a serious disagreement this time,” a source told the outlet before adding, “It seems that Gisele gets mad and says things like she’s leaving him, but in the past, they’ve always made up. But maybe this time it is more serious He’s with the kids, and is just trying to be super dad.”

MEGA

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Tom and Gisele allegedly are having marital problems related to his decision to return to the NFL.

In March, Brady announced he was un-retiring from football and would play for the Buccaneers in 2022.

Sources said Gisele feels like the NFL legend backed out of his promise to focus more on the family.

“They had agreed he would retire to focus on the family, then he changed his mind,” the source said. “They had agreed he would retire to focus on the family, then he changed his mind.”

MEGA

As RadarOnline.com first reported, the couple has allegedly been dealing with issues behind the scenes for years.

“When Tom’s had a busy day of training, he’ll come home and pass out on the couch,” a source told RadarOnline.com in 2020. “There’s a lack of effort, for sure, but what annoys Gisele more is when Tom yells at the kids for behaving badly during the time he does spend with them. She feels he should be more patient.”

Recently, Friends close to Gisele were allegedly urging her to try and renegotiate the prenuptial agreement to make sure she got a cut of Tom’s recent $375 million deal with Fox Sports.

Tom and Gisele have remained mum about the alleged troubles. However, the football star hinted about the issues during a press conference with the Buccaneers last month.

“There’s a lot of s— going on,” Tom said when asked about his 11-day absence from training.