Tom Cruise Does Some Shirtless Ziplining Stunts
Tom Cruise Does Some Shirtless Ziplining Stunts

June 20, 2020
Tom Cruise films scenes for new Mission Impossible 4 movie in Prague.
Photo by WENN
Tom Cruise films scenes for new Mission Impossible 4 movie in Prague.
Tom Cruise films scenes for new Mission Impossible 4 movie in Prague.

Tom Cruise filming dangerous scenes for "Mission: Impossible IV" in Prague, Czech Republic on October 5, 2010. Photo by WENN

Tom Cruise filming dangerous scenes for "Mission: Impossible IV" in Prague, Czech Republic on October 5, 2010. Photo by WENN

Tom Cruise filming dangerous scenes for "Mission: Impossible IV" in Prague, Czech Republic on October 5, 2010. Photo by WENN

Tom Cruise filming dangerous scenes for "Mission: Impossible IV" in Prague, Czech Republic on October 5, 2010. Photo by WENN

48-year-old Tom Cruise films scenes for new Mission Impossible 4 movie in Prague. Tom can be seen mounting the roof of a moving van on a zip wire from the third floor of a Prague building. Photo by Laurent Despois / Splash News

48-year-old Tom Cruise films scenes for new Mission Impossible 4 movie in Prague. Tom can be seen mounting the roof of a moving van on a zip wire from the third floor of a Prague building. Photo by Laurent Despois / Splash News

48-year-old Tom Cruise films scenes for new Mission Impossible 4 movie in Prague. Tom can be seen mounting the roof of a moving van on a zip wire from the third floor of a Prague building. Photo by Laurent Despois / Splash News

48-year-old Tom Cruise films scenes for new Mission Impossible 4 movie in Prague. Tom can be seen mounting the roof of a moving van on a zip wire from the third floor of a Prague building. Photo by Laurent Despois / Splash News

48-year-old Tom Cruise films scenes for new Mission Impossible 4 movie in Prague. Tom can be seen mounting the roof of a moving van on a zip wire from the third floor of a Prague building. Photo by Laurent Despois / Splash News

48-year-old Tom Cruise films scenes for new Mission Impossible 4 movie in Prague. Tom can be seen mounting the roof of a moving van on a zip wire from the third floor of a Prague building. Photo by Laurent Despois / Splash News

48-year-old Tom Cruise films scenes for new Mission Impossible 4 movie in Prague. Tom can be seen mounting the roof of a moving van on a zip wire from the third floor of a Prague building. Photo by Laurent Despois / Splash News

48-year-old Tom Cruise films scenes for new Mission Impossible 4 movie in Prague. Tom can be seen mounting the roof of a moving van on a zip wire from the third floor of a Prague building. Photo by Laurent Despois / Splash News

Pictured: Tom Cruise

Ref: SPL216556 061010
Picture by: Laurent Despois / Splash News

Splash News and Pictures
Los Angeles: 310-821-2666
New York: 212-619-2666
London: 870-934-2666
[email protected]

Tom Cruise filming dangerous scenes for "Mission: Impossible IV" in Prague, Czech Republic on October 5, 2010. Photo by WENN

Tom Cruise filming dangerous scenes for "Mission: Impossible IV" in Prague, Czech Republic on October 5, 2010. Photo by WENN

Tom Cruise filming dangerous scenes for "Mission: Impossible IV" in Prague, Czech Republic on October 5, 2010. Photo by WENN

Tom Cruise filming dangerous scenes for "Mission: Impossible IV" in Prague, Czech Republic on October 5, 2010. Photo by WENN

Tom Cruise filming dangerous scenes for "Mission: Impossible IV" in Prague, Czech Republic on October 5, 2010. Photo by WENN

Tom Cruise filming dangerous scenes for "Mission: Impossible IV" in Prague, Czech Republic on October 5, 2010. Photo by WENN

Tom Cruise filming dangerous scenes for "Mission: Impossible IV" in Prague, Czech Republic on October 5, 2010. Photo by WENN

Tom Cruise filming dangerous scenes for "Mission: Impossible IV" in Prague, Czech Republic on October 5, 2010. Photo by WENN

Tom Cruise filming dangerous scenes for "Mission: Impossible IV" in Prague, Czech Republic on October 5, 2010. Photo by WENN

I have to give it to Tom Cruise for his fearlessness in doing his own stunts.

I mean just look at some of the stunts Cruise has done.

In our SL Photo Flashback, check out these photos of a 48-year-old Tom Cruise filming scenes for his Mission Impossible 4 movie in Prague. Tom can be seen mounting the roof of a moving van on a zip wire from the third floor of a Prague building.

Socialite Life debuted back in 2003. As a tribute to the thousands of articles and photos that we’ve published over the years, we have reached back into our vault to bring you this SL Flashback.

These flashbacks showcase some of our favorite posts and galleries. This gallery was originally published on October 7, 2010.

