Tom Cruise films scenes for new Mission Impossible 4 movie in Prague.
Tom Cruise filming dangerous scenes for "Mission: Impossible IV" in Prague, Czech Republic on October 5, 2010. Photo by WENN
Tom Cruise Does Some Shirtless Ziplining Stunts
48-year-old Tom Cruise films scenes for new Mission Impossible 4 movie in Prague. Tom can be seen mounting the roof of a moving van on a zip wire from the third floor of a Prague building. Photo by Laurent Despois / Splash News
Pictured: Tom Cruise
Ref: SPL216556 061010 Picture by: Laurent Despois / Splash News
I have to give it to Tom Cruise for his fearlessness in doing his own stunts.
I mean just look at some of the stunts Cruise has done.
In our SL Photo Flashback, check out these photos of a 48-year-old Tom Cruise filming scenes for his Mission Impossible 4 movie in Prague. Tom can be seen mounting the roof of a moving van on a zip wire from the third floor of a Prague building.
Socialite Life debuted back in 2003. As a tribute to the thousands of articles and photos that we’ve published over the years, we have reached back into our vault to bring you this SL Flashback.