Tom Cruise’s Mission Impossible VII’s Shooting Halted Due to Coronavirus

The filming of Paramount Pictures’ Mission: Impossible VII, scheduled to take place in Venice, Italy, was halted after parts of the country went into lockdown to stem a spike in coronavirus cases.

The movie, starring Tom Cruise, was supposed to shoot in Venice for three weeks starting Feb. 20, but production has been suspended out of an abundance of caution, according to Paramount, a division of ViacomCBS Inc.

Stopping filming is a drastic and expensive choice for studios, which sometimes spend years preparing for the labor-intensive task.

“Out of an abundance of caution for the safety and well-being of our cast and crew, and efforts of the local Venetian government to halt public gatherings in response to the threat of coronavirus, we are altering the production plan for our three-week shoot in Venice, the scheduled first leg of an extensive production for Mission: Impossible 7,” Paramount said in a statement.

“We will continue to monitor this situation, and work alongside health and government officials as it evolves.”

More than five people have died from coronavirus in Italy and over 200 cases of the virus have been confirmed, leading to government and public health officials to close certain areas and discourage large public gatherings.

Mission: Impossible VII is currently scheduled to be released in July 2021 and followed up with the eighth entry in August 2022.

There is no word yet if the delay of production in Venice will cause either film’s release date to be pushed back.

