Happy 26th Birthday Tom Daley

Today (May 21, 2020), British diver Tom Daley turns 26 years old!

The father of one, and husband to Dustin Lance Black, has won two Olympic gold medals and is planning on competing in the next Summer Olympics which have now been pushed back to 2021 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This is the perfect opportunity to feature these photos of Tom during the Men’s 10m Platform Final on day three of the FINA/NVC Diving World Series at the London Aquatics Centre on Sunday April 27, 2014.

Socialite Life debuted back in 2003. As a tribute to the thousands of articles and photos that we’ve published over the years, we have reached back into our vault to bring you this SL Flashback.

These flashbacks showcase some of our favorite posts and galleries. This gallery was originally published on April 18, 2014.

Check out more photos of Tom Daley in the gallery above.

