Socialite Life
Now Reading
Happy 26th Birthday Tom Daley
Socialite Life
Socialite Life

Happy 26th Birthday Tom Daley

by
May 21, 2020
Tom Daley at the FINA/NVC Diving World Series 2014 - Day Three
Tom Daley of Great Britain competes during the Men's 10m Platform Final on day three of the FINA/NVC Diving World Series at the London Aquatics Centre
Tom Daley of Great Britain competes during the Men's 10m Platform Final on day three of the FINA/NVC Diving World Series at the London Aquatics Centre
Tom Daley of Great Britain competes during the Men's 10m Platform Final on day three of the FINA/NVC Diving World Series at the London Aquatics Centre
Tom Daley of Great Britain competes during the Men's 10m Platform Final on day three of the FINA/NVC Diving World Series at the London Aquatics Centre +20
View Gallery
Happy 26th Birthday Tom Daley
Tom Daley of Great Britain competes during the Men's 10m Platform Final on day three of the FINA/NVC Diving World Series at the London Aquatics Centre
1 Tom Daley of Great Britain competes during the Men's 10m Platform Final on day three of the FINA/NVC Diving World Series at the London Aquatics Centre
2 Tom Daley of Great Britain competes during the Men's 10m Platform Final on day three of the FINA/NVC Diving World Series at the London Aquatics Centre
3 Tom Daley of Great Britain competes during the Men's 10m Platform Final on day three of the FINA/NVC Diving World Series at the London Aquatics Centre
4 Tom Daley of Great Britain competes during the Men's 10m Platform Final on day three of the FINA/NVC Diving World Series at the London Aquatics Centre
5 Tom Daley of Great Britain competes during the Men's 10m Platform Final on day three of the FINA/NVC Diving World Series at the London Aquatics Centre
6 Tom Daley of Great Britain competes during the Men's 10m Platform Final on day three of the FINA/NVC Diving World Series at the London Aquatics Centre
7 Tom Daley of Great Britain competes during the Men's 10m Platform Final on day three of the FINA/NVC Diving World Series at the London Aquatics Centre
8 Tom Daley of Great Britain competes during the Men's 10m Platform Final on day three of the FINA/NVC Diving World Series at the London Aquatics Centre
9 Tom Daley FINA/NVC Diving World Series 2014 - Day Three
10 Tom Daley FINA/NVC Diving World Series 2014 - Day Three
11 Tom Daley FINA/NVC Diving World Series 2014 - Day Three
12 Tom Daley FINA/NVC Diving World Series 2014 - Day Three
13 Tom Daley FINA/NVC Diving World Series 2014 - Day Three
14 Tom Daley FINA/NVC Diving World Series 2014 - Day Three
15 Tom Daley FINA/NVC Diving World Series 2014 - Day Three
16 Tom Daley FINA/NVC Diving World Series 2014 - Day Three
17 Tom Daley FINA/NVC Diving World Series 2014 - Day Three
18 Tom Daley FINA/NVC Diving World Series 2014 - Day Three
19 Tom Daley FINA/NVC Diving World Series 2014 - Day Three
20 Tom Daley FINA/NVC Diving World Series 2014 - Day Three
21 Tom Daley FINA/NVC Diving World Series 2014 - Day Three
22 Tom Daley FINA/NVC Diving World Series 2014 - Day Three
23 Tom Daley FINA/NVC Diving World Series 2014 - Day Three
24 Tom Daley FINA/NVC Diving World Series 2014 - Day Three
Tom Daley of Great Britain competes during the Men's 10m Platform Final on day three of the FINA/NVC Diving World Series at the London Aquatics Centre

Tom Daley of Great Britain competes during the Men's 10m Platform Final on day three of the FINA/NVC Diving World Series at the London Aquatics Centre. London United Kingdom - Sunday April 27, 2014. (Photo by Photo by Optic Photos/PacificCoastNews.com)

Happy 26th Birthday Tom Daley
Tom Daley of Great Britain competes during the Men's 10m Platform Final on day three of the FINA/NVC Diving World Series at the London Aquatics Centre
Tom Daley of Great Britain competes during the Men's 10m Platform Final on day three of the FINA/NVC Diving World Series at the London Aquatics Centre

Tom Daley of Great Britain competes during the Men's 10m Platform Final on day three of the FINA/NVC Diving World Series at the London Aquatics Centre. London United Kingdom - Sunday April 27, 2014. (Photo by Photo by Optic Photos/PacificCoastNews.com)

Happy 26th Birthday Tom Daley
Tom Daley of Great Britain competes during the Men's 10m Platform Final on day three of the FINA/NVC Diving World Series at the London Aquatics Centre
Tom Daley of Great Britain competes during the Men's 10m Platform Final on day three of the FINA/NVC Diving World Series at the London Aquatics Centre

Tom Daley of Great Britain competes during the Men's 10m Platform Final on day three of the FINA/NVC Diving World Series at the London Aquatics Centre. London United Kingdom - Sunday April 27, 2014. (Photo by Photo by Optic Photos/PacificCoastNews.com)

Happy 26th Birthday Tom Daley
Tom Daley of Great Britain competes during the Men's 10m Platform Final on day three of the FINA/NVC Diving World Series at the London Aquatics Centre
Tom Daley of Great Britain competes during the Men's 10m Platform Final on day three of the FINA/NVC Diving World Series at the London Aquatics Centre

Tom Daley of Great Britain competes during the Men's 10m Platform Final on day three of the FINA/NVC Diving World Series at the London Aquatics Centre. London United Kingdom - Sunday April 27, 2014. (Photo by Photo by Optic Photos/PacificCoastNews.com)

Happy 26th Birthday Tom Daley
Tom Daley of Great Britain competes during the Men's 10m Platform Final on day three of the FINA/NVC Diving World Series at the London Aquatics Centre
Tom Daley of Great Britain competes during the Men's 10m Platform Final on day three of the FINA/NVC Diving World Series at the London Aquatics Centre

Tom Daley of Great Britain competes during the Men's 10m Platform Final on day three of the FINA/NVC Diving World Series at the London Aquatics Centre. London United Kingdom - Sunday April 27, 2014. (Photo by Photo by Optic Photos/PacificCoastNews.com)

Happy 26th Birthday Tom Daley
Tom Daley of Great Britain competes during the Men's 10m Platform Final on day three of the FINA/NVC Diving World Series at the London Aquatics Centre
Tom Daley of Great Britain competes during the Men's 10m Platform Final on day three of the FINA/NVC Diving World Series at the London Aquatics Centre

Tom Daley of Great Britain competes during the Men's 10m Platform Final on day three of the FINA/NVC Diving World Series at the London Aquatics Centre. London United Kingdom - Sunday April 27, 2014. (Photo by Photo by Optic Photos/PacificCoastNews.com)

Happy 26th Birthday Tom Daley
Tom Daley of Great Britain competes during the Men's 10m Platform Final on day three of the FINA/NVC Diving World Series at the London Aquatics Centre
Tom Daley of Great Britain competes during the Men's 10m Platform Final on day three of the FINA/NVC Diving World Series at the London Aquatics Centre

Tom Daley of Great Britain competes during the Men's 10m Platform Final on day three of the FINA/NVC Diving World Series at the London Aquatics Centre. London United Kingdom - Sunday April 27, 2014. (Photo by Photo by Optic Photos/PacificCoastNews.com)

Happy 26th Birthday Tom Daley
Tom Daley of Great Britain competes during the Men's 10m Platform Final on day three of the FINA/NVC Diving World Series at the London Aquatics Centre
Tom Daley of Great Britain competes during the Men's 10m Platform Final on day three of the FINA/NVC Diving World Series at the London Aquatics Centre

Tom Daley of Great Britain competes during the Men's 10m Platform Final on day three of the FINA/NVC Diving World Series at the London Aquatics Centre. London United Kingdom - Sunday April 27, 2014. (Photo by Photo by Optic Photos/PacificCoastNews.com)

Happy 26th Birthday Tom Daley
Tom Daley FINA/NVC Diving World Series 2014 - Day Three
Tom Daley FINA/NVC Diving World Series 2014 - Day Three

Tom Daley of Great Britain competes during the Men's 10m Platform Final on day three of the FINA/NVC Diving World Series at the London Aquatics Centre. London United Kingdom - Sunday April 27, 2014. (Photo by Getty Images)

Happy 26th Birthday Tom Daley
Tom Daley FINA/NVC Diving World Series 2014 - Day Three
Tom Daley FINA/NVC Diving World Series 2014 - Day Three

Tom Daley of Great Britain competes during the Men's 10m Platform Final on day three of the FINA/NVC Diving World Series at the London Aquatics Centre. London United Kingdom - Sunday April 27, 2014. (Photo by Getty Images)

Happy 26th Birthday Tom Daley
Tom Daley FINA/NVC Diving World Series 2014 - Day Three
Tom Daley FINA/NVC Diving World Series 2014 - Day Three

Tom Daley of Great Britain competes during the Men's 10m Platform Final on day three of the FINA/NVC Diving World Series at the London Aquatics Centre. London United Kingdom - Sunday April 27, 2014. (Photo by Getty Images)

Happy 26th Birthday Tom Daley
Tom Daley FINA/NVC Diving World Series 2014 - Day Three
Tom Daley FINA/NVC Diving World Series 2014 - Day Three

Tom Daley of Great Britain competes during the Men's 10m Platform Final on day three of the FINA/NVC Diving World Series at the London Aquatics Centre. London United Kingdom - Sunday April 27, 2014. (Photo by Getty Images)

Happy 26th Birthday Tom Daley
Tom Daley FINA/NVC Diving World Series 2014 - Day Three
Tom Daley FINA/NVC Diving World Series 2014 - Day Three

Tom Daley of Great Britain competes during the Men's 10m Platform Final on day three of the FINA/NVC Diving World Series at the London Aquatics Centre. London United Kingdom - Sunday April 27, 2014. (Photo by Getty Images)

Happy 26th Birthday Tom Daley
Tom Daley FINA/NVC Diving World Series 2014 - Day Three
Tom Daley FINA/NVC Diving World Series 2014 - Day Three

Tom Daley of Great Britain competes during the Men's 10m Platform Final on day three of the FINA/NVC Diving World Series at the London Aquatics Centre. London United Kingdom - Sunday April 27, 2014. (Photo by Getty Images)

Happy 26th Birthday Tom Daley
Tom Daley FINA/NVC Diving World Series 2014 - Day Three
Tom Daley FINA/NVC Diving World Series 2014 - Day Three

Tom Daley of Great Britain competes during the Men's 10m Platform Final on day three of the FINA/NVC Diving World Series at the London Aquatics Centre. London United Kingdom - Sunday April 27, 2014. (Photo by Getty Images)

Happy 26th Birthday Tom Daley
Tom Daley FINA/NVC Diving World Series 2014 - Day Three
Tom Daley FINA/NVC Diving World Series 2014 - Day Three

Tom Daley of Great Britain competes during the Men's 10m Platform Final on day three of the FINA/NVC Diving World Series at the London Aquatics Centre. London United Kingdom - Sunday April 27, 2014. (Photo by Getty Images)

Happy 26th Birthday Tom Daley
Tom Daley FINA/NVC Diving World Series 2014 - Day Three
Tom Daley FINA/NVC Diving World Series 2014 - Day Three

Tom Daley of Great Britain competes during the Men's 10m Platform Final on day three of the FINA/NVC Diving World Series at the London Aquatics Centre. London United Kingdom - Sunday April 27, 2014. (Photo by Getty Images)

Happy 26th Birthday Tom Daley
Tom Daley FINA/NVC Diving World Series 2014 - Day Three
Tom Daley FINA/NVC Diving World Series 2014 - Day Three

Tom Daley of Great Britain competes during the Men's 10m Platform Final on day three of the FINA/NVC Diving World Series at the London Aquatics Centre. London United Kingdom - Sunday April 27, 2014. (Photo by Getty Images)

Happy 26th Birthday Tom Daley
Tom Daley FINA/NVC Diving World Series 2014 - Day Three
Tom Daley FINA/NVC Diving World Series 2014 - Day Three

Tom Daley of Great Britain competes during the Men's 10m Platform Final on day three of the FINA/NVC Diving World Series at the London Aquatics Centre. London United Kingdom - Sunday April 27, 2014. (Photo by Getty Images)

Happy 26th Birthday Tom Daley
Tom Daley FINA/NVC Diving World Series 2014 - Day Three
Tom Daley FINA/NVC Diving World Series 2014 - Day Three

Tom Daley of Great Britain competes during the Men's 10m Platform Final on day three of the FINA/NVC Diving World Series at the London Aquatics Centre. London United Kingdom - Sunday April 27, 2014. (Photo by Getty Images)

Happy 26th Birthday Tom Daley
Tom Daley FINA/NVC Diving World Series 2014 - Day Three
Tom Daley FINA/NVC Diving World Series 2014 - Day Three

Tom Daley of Great Britain competes during the Men's 10m Platform Final on day three of the FINA/NVC Diving World Series at the London Aquatics Centre. London United Kingdom - Sunday April 27, 2014. (Photo by Getty Images)

Happy 26th Birthday Tom Daley
Tom Daley FINA/NVC Diving World Series 2014 - Day Three
Tom Daley FINA/NVC Diving World Series 2014 - Day Three

Tom Daley of Great Britain competes during the Men's 10m Platform Final on day three of the FINA/NVC Diving World Series at the London Aquatics Centre. London United Kingdom - Sunday April 27, 2014. (Photo by Getty Images)

Happy 26th Birthday Tom Daley
Tom Daley FINA/NVC Diving World Series 2014 - Day Three
Tom Daley FINA/NVC Diving World Series 2014 - Day Three

Tom Daley of Great Britain competes during the Men's 10m Platform Final on day three of the FINA/NVC Diving World Series at the London Aquatics Centre. London United Kingdom - Sunday April 27, 2014. (Photo by Getty Images)

Happy 26th Birthday Tom Daley
Tom Daley FINA/NVC Diving World Series 2014 - Day Three
Tom Daley FINA/NVC Diving World Series 2014 - Day Three

Tom Daley of Great Britain competes during the Men's 10m Platform Final on day three of the FINA/NVC Diving World Series at the London Aquatics Centre. London United Kingdom - Sunday April 27, 2014. (Photo by Getty Images)

Today (May 21, 2020), British diver Tom Daley turns 26 years old!

The father of one, and husband to Dustin Lance Black, has won two Olympic gold medals and is planning on competing in the next Summer Olympics which have now been pushed back to 2021 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This is the perfect opportunity to feature these photos of Tom during the Men’s 10m Platform Final on day three of the FINA/NVC Diving World Series at the London Aquatics Centre on Sunday April 27, 2014.

Socialite Life debuted back in 2003. As a tribute to the thousands of articles and photos that we’ve published over the years, we have reached back into our vault to bring you this SL Flashback.

See Also
Ashley Benson and G-Easy
What Is Going on With Ashley Benson and G-Easy?

These flashbacks showcase some of our favorite posts and galleries. This gallery was originally published on April 18, 2014.

Check out more photos of Tom Daley in the gallery above.

THE LATEST

FROM OUR PARTNERS

Costume.com Has Sold Out of the “Bane Mask” During the Pandemic [OMG BLOG]
Chicago’s Sears Tower Appears to Be Disappointed After Power Outage: “The Perfect Depiction of 2020” [Towleroad]
Body of WWE Star Shad Gaspard Washes Up on Venice Beach [Evil Beet Gossip]
Wrestlers Sure Do Having Amazing Butts [Kenneth in the 212]
Brad, Jen, and Angelina All Ended Up at Cannes In The Midst Of The Firestorm [Go Fug [Go Fug Yourself]
Jaime King’s Estranged Husband Says He’s Been a “Solo Parent” During the Pandemic [Celebitchy]
Lean Of Pop: Madonna Harkens Back To Her CONFESSIONS Era With HUNG UP Premiere [Boy Culture]
Tags
Socialite Life

Support Socialite Life when you shop on Amazon using this link or when you click any of our affiliate links. You won’t have to go to the store, and we’ll receive a little commission.

Copyright ©2020, MJP Content Labs, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Scroll To Top
X