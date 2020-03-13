Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson Share Coronavirus Update

Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson both tested positive for the virus while down in Australia earlier this week, where the actor is working on a new Elvis Presley biopic directed by Baz Luhrmann.

Hanks himself announced the unfortunate news on Instagram, telling his fans the following:

“Rita and I are down here in Australia. We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive.”

As one of the most beloved actors in Hollywood, the reaction to the news was just as you’d expect, with tons of people voicing their concern and worry. After all, though Coronavirus probably won’t kill you if you’re under 50, the risk of death starts to climb once you’re above that age and Hanks is now 63. So, there’s certainly some concern for his well-being.

But it seems the actor is doing just fine, with the Forrest Gump star-hopping on Instagram earlier tonight to share another update, which you can see for yourself below:

Hello folks. @ritawilson and I want to thank everyone here Down Under who are taking such good care of us. We have Covid-19 and are in isolation so we do not spread it to anyone else. There are those for whom it could lead to a very serious illness. We are taking it one-day-at-a-time. There are things we can all do to get through this by following the advice of experts and taking care of ourselves and each other, no? Remember, despite all the current events, there is no crying in baseball. Hanx

The last 24 hours have seen a massive increase in cancellations and shutdowns across various industries. Professional sports came to a screeching halt with the suspension of the NBA and the NHL seasons, while the MLB has pushed off opening day. The NCAA also canceled March Madness for both men and women.

Meanwhile, Disney closed theme parks in California, Florida, and France, while Universal shut the gates to Universal Studios Hollywood in California. Movie studios are pushing back release dates for major films and Broadway announced a 30-day closure.

