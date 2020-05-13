Tom Hardy, Charlize Theron Talk ‘Mad Max: Fury Road’ Feud

Mad Max: Fury Road was an incredibly tough shoot, and it is no secret that the film’s stars, Charlize Theron and Tom Hardy, didn’t exactly get along while making the film.

While both Theron and Hardy have been largely complimentary about the finished product and George Miller’s direction, they’ve only coyly alluded to why they didn’t get along while making the film.

Now, however, the two are opening up about what exactly drove them apart during the tumultuous shoot of Fury Road.

Thanks to new interviews with the stars, and with director George Miller, in The New York Times, there’s now more background to the tumultuous shoot.

Theron played the Imperator Furiosa, a battle-scarred warlord under the maniacal Immortan Joe in an apocalyptic wasteland sometime in the future.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, who played The Splendid Angharad, explains: “There was a lot of tension, and a lot of different personalities and clashes at times. It was definitely interesting to sit in a truck for four months with Tom and Charlize, who have completely different approaches to their craft.”

“In retrospect, I didn’t have enough empathy to really, truly understand what he must have felt like to step into Mel Gibson’s shoes,” Theron said. “That is frightening! And I think because of my own fear, we were putting up walls to protect ourselves instead of saying to each other, ‘This is scary for you, and it’s scary for me, too. Let’s be nice to each other.’ In a weird way, we were functioning like our characters: Everything was about survival.”

Theron said “the biggest thing that was driving that entire production was fear,” adding her own frustrations were brought on because “I was incredibly scared, because I’d never done anything like it. I think the hardest thing between me and George is that he had the movie in his head and I was so desperate to understand it.”

Hardy added: “I think in hindsight, I was in over my head in many ways. The pressure on both of us was overwhelming at times. What she needed was a better, perhaps more experienced, partner in me. That’s something that can’t be faked. I’d like to think that now that I’m older and uglier, I could rise to that occasion.”

“Because of how much detail we were having to process and how little control one had in each new situation, and how fast the takes were — tiny snippets of story moments were needed to make the final cut work — we moved fast, and it was at times overwhelming,” Hardy added. “One had to trust that the bigger picture was being held together.”

