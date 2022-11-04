Socialite Life
Tom Prior, Prince Royce, Simu Liu, and more Insta Snaps
Tom Prior, Prince Royce, Simu Liu, and more Insta Snaps

by
November 4, 2022
Tom Prior
Photo via Tom Prior/Instagram

In appreciation of the easy-on-the-eye male celebrities, we bring you — Insta Snaps — featuring your favorite male celebrities and their Instagram photos or videos from the last week.

Tom Prior and his arms, Prince Royce bares his cheeks, Simu Liu for Fenty, and more celebrity Insta Snaps.

Yes, we know that these men are much more than just eye candy; they are all talented in their respective professions. That said, allow us to be a little superficial for the moment, especially since some of these pics are definitely thirst traps.

Check out the pics and videos!

Jai Rodriguez

Jesus Luz

Sam Cushing

Jake Dalton

Jonathan Bennett

Nick Topel

Dwayne Johnson

Charlie Puth

Polo Morin

Stephen Amell

Evan Mock

Joe Jonas

Prince Royce (click through)

Simu Liu

Tom Prior

