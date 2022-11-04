Photo via Tom Prior/Instagram
In appreciation of the easy-on-the-eye male celebrities, we bring you — Insta Snaps — featuring your favorite male celebrities and their Instagram photos or videos from the last week.
Tom Prior and his arms, Prince Royce bares his cheeks, Simu Liu for Fenty, and more celebrity Insta Snaps.
Yes, we know that these men are much more than just eye candy; they are all talented in their respective professions. That said, allow us to be a little superficial for the moment, especially since some of these pics are definitely thirst traps.
Check out the pics and videos!
Jai Rodriguez
Jesus Luz
Sam Cushing
Jake Dalton
Jonathan Bennett
Nick Topel
Dwayne Johnson
Charlie Puth
Polo Morin
Stephen Amell
Evan Mock
Joe Jonas
Prince Royce (click through)
Simu Liu
Tom Prior
THE LATEST ON SL
FROM OUR PARTNERS
Tags