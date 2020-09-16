Socialite Life
Travis Wall, Colton Haynes, Nico Tortorella, and More Insta Snaps
Travis Wall, Colton Haynes, Nico Tortorella, and More Insta Snaps

by
September 16, 2020
Travis Wall
Photo via Travis Wall/Instagram

In appreciation of the easy on the eye male celebrity, we bring you Insta Snaps featuring your favorite male celebrities and their Instagram photos or videos.

Travis Wall is walking on water, Colton Haynes is keeping cool, Nico Tortorella is dressing up, and more!

Yes, we know that these men or much more than just eye candy, but allow us to be a little superficial for the moment, especially since some of these pics are definitely thirst traps.

Jaden Smith

View this post on Instagram

Deep End.

A post shared by Jaden Smith (@c.syresmith) on

Nico Tortorella

Harry Shum Jr.

Ricky Martin

View this post on Instagram

Pasando a saludar. ¡Feliz semana mi gente!

A post shared by Ricky Martin (@ricky_martin) on

Luke Evans

Jack Falahee

Colton Haynes

Dyllón Burnside

View this post on Instagram

@laquanndawson is a gift.

A post shared by Dyllón (@dyllonburnside) on

Travis Wall

Mehcad Brooks

