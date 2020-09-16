In appreciation of the easy on the eye male celebrity, we bring you Insta Snaps featuring your favorite male celebrities and their Instagram photos or videos.
Travis Wall is walking on water, Colton Haynes is keeping cool, Nico Tortorella is dressing up, and more!
Yes, we know that these men or much more than just eye candy, but allow us to be a little superficial for the moment, especially since some of these pics are definitely thirst traps.
Jaden Smith
Nico Tortorella
Harry Shum Jr.
Ricky Martin
Luke Evans
Jack Falahee
Colton Haynes
Dyllón Burnside
Travis Wall
Mehcad Brooks
