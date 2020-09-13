It seems that Chris Evans was attempting to post an Instagram video that contained a number of photos from his camera roll at the end of it, and one of the photos was of an erect penis or, as some on Twitter are calling it, “America’s Dick.”

He quickly deleted the clip, but obviously not quickly enough, because several fans snapped some screen grabs which have been shared over and over.

That said, a number of Chris’ fans are coming together to make those screengrabs harder to find by posting photos of Chris and his beloved dog Dodger.

Here is a sampling of those photos:

The only thing we should be talking about is how cute Chris Evans and dodger are ❤️ pic.twitter.com/CFEwbkvjCF — BLM ✊🏼✊🏽✊🏾✊🏿 (@moonglupsch) September 13, 2020

Chris Evans is trending because of Dodger, look at how cute his dog is 🥺💕 pic.twitter.com/z7OKM13o25 — Hannah C (@HCasterSugar) September 13, 2020

(reminder that chris evans has severe anxiety) this is the only chris evans pic u need to see <3 pic.twitter.com/2kwxXP1m9T — ❄️ (she/her) BLM ᴺᴹ (@cloudyskyforme) September 13, 2020

if ya’ll search chris evans this better pop out cause it’s him being adorable and with dodger and that’s it. that’s the tweet. pic.twitter.com/yXSyQCb3Hk — 𝑎𝑦𝑛𝑎☽ (@sugarbumevans) September 12, 2020

Yall please respect Chris Evans privacy we all do some dumb shit but remember that he also has anxiety i can't imagine whats going through his head but please lets just respect his privacy and him as a person 🙂 pic.twitter.com/Yx0CWFpDAP — Tofufu ⁷ (@GenZrevelution) September 13, 2020

please respect chris evans privacy, he suffers from anxiety and spreading the pictures only make things worse. please delete & don’t share! he deserves privacy. it was a mistake. anyways here’s a picture of chris evans looking cute with a dog pic.twitter.com/tUjCfG1zU1 — 𝐛𝐭 (@aotdts) September 13, 2020

so this is why Chris Evans is trending – his dog :3 pic.twitter.com/cNe5Yr9nDS — Jakob Truong (@RecklessWorlds) September 13, 2020

Just gonna leave this pic of Chris Evans and his dog here. Respect his privacy. #ChrisEvans pic.twitter.com/NE42wpy62M — Jubu (@Jubayer08237288) September 13, 2020

have some wholesome Chris Evans 🙂 pic.twitter.com/Ncqy8mbFlR — christy 🌻🌷 (@kyokunnya) September 13, 2020