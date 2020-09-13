Socialite Life
True Chris Evans' Fans Are Sharing Photos of Him With His Dog Instead of the Penis Pick
True Chris Evans' Fans Are Sharing Photos of Him With His Dog Instead of the Penis Pick

September 13, 2020
Chris Evans and his Dog Dodger

It seems that Chris Evans was attempting to post an Instagram video that contained a number of photos from his camera roll at the end of it, and one of the photos was of an erect penis or, as some on Twitter are calling it, “America’s Dick.”

He quickly deleted the clip, but obviously not quickly enough, because several fans snapped some screen grabs which have been shared over and over.

That said, a number of Chris’ fans are coming together to make those screengrabs harder to find by posting photos of Chris and his beloved dog Dodger.

Here is a sampling of those photos:

