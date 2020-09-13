It seems that Chris Evans was attempting to post an Instagram video that contained a number of photos from his camera roll at the end of it, and one of the photos was of an erect penis or, as some on Twitter are calling it, “America’s Dick.”
He quickly deleted the clip, but obviously not quickly enough, because several fans snapped some screen grabs which have been shared over and over.
That said, a number of Chris’ fans are coming together to make those screengrabs harder to find by posting photos of Chris and his beloved dog Dodger.
Here is a sampling of those photos:
- True Chris Evans’ Fans Are Sharing Photos of Him With His Dog Instead of the Penis Pick
- Zayn, Luke Hemsworth, Sam Asghari, and More Insta Snaps
- Brad Pitt’s Looking As Handsome As Ever in New Brioni Campaign
- TikTok Influencer Addison Rae Lands She’s All That Remake Starring Role
- Heartbreaking Details Surrounding the Death of Naya Rivera Released in Autopsy Report
- Celebrities Share 9/11 Tributes on Social Media
FROM OUR PARTNERS
★ Paris Hilton weighs-in on Brit Brit: “It’s not fair she has no control of her life.” [OMG BLOG]
★ Joe Biden greets Mike Pence with an elbow bump at 9/11 memorial. [Towleroad]
★ Matt Bomer says coming out in Hollywood cost him career opportunities. [Curt and Frank]
★ Kool and the Gang’s “Get Down On It” is still a jam. [Kenneth in the 212]
★ Lily Allen’s vintage Dior wedding gown is so dang charming. [Go Fug Yourself]
★ Drew Barrymore, after three divorces: “Never, never. I will never get married again.” [Celebitchy]
★ Madonna and Diablo Cody open their screenwriting process to the fans. [Boy Culture]
★ Angelina Jolie donates generously to six-year-old London boys’ lemonade stand. [Evil Beet Gossip]