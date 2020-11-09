Socialite Life
Now Reading
Two of the most touching Alex Trebek moments — WATCH
Socialite Life

Socialite Life Newsletter Subscribe

Socialite Life

Two of the most touching Alex Trebek moments — WATCH

by
November 9, 2020
Alex Trebek

Losing Alex Trebek to cancer on Sunday, November 8, 2020, at age 80, was like losing a long-time friend. Jeopardy! brought families together, created learning moments, and was a comforting watch.

On Thursday, November 5, 2020, an episode of the game show aired, which featured contestant Burt Thakur winning the episode, and Trebek asking him, “Any family members back home cheering you on?” His answer was heartfelt and moving.

“You know, here’s a true story. I learned English because of you. My grandfather who raised me, I’m gonna get tears right now. I used to sit on his lap and watch you every day. So it’s a pretty special moment for me. Thank you very much.” Thakur wipes away tears, as seen in the clip below, just as I already am.

And who could forget the moment on the show that brought Alex to tears? During the “Final Jeopardy” round of the show’s “Tournament of Champions on Nov. 11, 2019, Contestant Dhruv Gaur, a Brown University student was the first to answer the question, and instead of writing the correct answer (“what is, ‘other half lives?'”) and instead of writing “What is, We love you Alex!”

See Also
Jeopardy
Alex Trebek Gets Choked Up After Contestant’s Sweet Message — WATCH

Alex’s final day the studio was just a few weeks ago on October 29 and his last episode on Jeopardy! will air on Christmas Day, December 25, 2020.

FROM OUR PARTNERS

See Original | Powered by elink

THE LATEST ON SOCIALITE LIFE

Ariana Grande’s Positions is the new number one album

Male Model Monday: Nate Gill, William Goodge, Elliot Meeten and More

Two of the most touching Alex Trebek moments — WATCH

Meet Instagram Hottie Shade-Andrew

The Week in Drag – Bob the Drag Queen, Monét X Change and Peppermint get political, Trixie and Katya get in the ring to talk fighting, and more!

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris deliver victory speeches — WATCH

Trevor Donovan, Mario Rodriguez Jr., Austin Mahone, and more Insta Snaps

Tags
Socialite Life

Support Socialite Life when you shop on Amazon using this link or when you click any of our affiliate links. You won’t have to go to the store, and we’ll receive a little commission.

Copyright ©2020, MJP Content Labs, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Scroll To Top
X