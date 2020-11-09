Two of the most touching Alex Trebek moments — WATCH

Losing Alex Trebek to cancer on Sunday, November 8, 2020, at age 80, was like losing a long-time friend. Jeopardy! brought families together, created learning moments, and was a comforting watch.

On Thursday, November 5, 2020, an episode of the game show aired, which featured contestant Burt Thakur winning the episode, and Trebek asking him, “Any family members back home cheering you on?” His answer was heartfelt and moving.

“You know, here’s a true story. I learned English because of you. My grandfather who raised me, I’m gonna get tears right now. I used to sit on his lap and watch you every day. So it’s a pretty special moment for me. Thank you very much.” Thakur wipes away tears, as seen in the clip below, just as I already am.

Alex's impact is immeasurable. Thank you for sharing, Burt! pic.twitter.com/XgGGwJ8GlH — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) November 6, 2020

And who could forget the moment on the show that brought Alex to tears? During the “Final Jeopardy” round of the show’s “Tournament of Champions on Nov. 11, 2019, Contestant Dhruv Gaur, a Brown University student was the first to answer the question, and instead of writing the correct answer (“what is, ‘other half lives?'”) and instead of writing “What is, We love you Alex!”

Alex’s final day the studio was just a few weeks ago on October 29 and his last episode on Jeopardy! will air on Christmas Day, December 25, 2020.