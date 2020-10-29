Socialite Life
Tyler Cameron, Luke Evans, Chris Colfer, and More Insta Snaps

by
October 29, 2020
Tyler Cameron
Photo via Tyler Cameron/Instagram

In appreciation of the easy on the eye male celebrity, we bring you Insta Snaps featuring your favorite male celebrities and their Instagram photos or videos.

Tyler Cameron is naked in the tub, Luke Evans hits the beach, Chris Colfer votes, and more!

Yes, we know that these men or much more than just eye candy, but allow us to be a little superficial for the moment, especially since some of these pics are definitely thirst traps.

Henry Cavill

View this post on Instagram

Happy Birthday to the Royal Marines Corps! Some of you may know that one of my brothers is a Royal Marine. So, I've long had a relationship with them, of sorts. Its also what I would probably be doing if the film industry hadn't got me first. Both of these things led to me becoming an Ambassador for the Royal Marines charity quite a few years ago. An ambassadorship of which I am enormously proud. The legacy of the Royal Marines is long, 356 years to be precise. Which so happens to make their "birth" year, 1664, which so happens to also be a lager, which makes celebrating their birthday rather easy. But to be fair, when it comes to bootnecks (Royal Marines), anything will do! Cheers gents! @RoyalMarines @TheRMCharity #RoyalMarines #1664

A post shared by Henry Cavill (@henrycavill) on

David Hernandez

View this post on Instagram

Mood. 💯💦

A post shared by David Hernandez (@dhernandezmusic) on

Finn Wittrock

Jake Bain

Alex Pettyfer

View this post on Instagram

‘The Kid’ aka Adam (character) Always wanted to explore where this guy went in his life, never done a sequel or follow up film before, but this is definitely something I’d explore. Filming #magicmike was one of the best experiences of my life, to be able to work with Steven Soderbergh (a mentor to me) and the rest of the cast, wow, so grateful. A little information, I was originally talking to @carmencubacasts about potentially being apart of the film ‘Now you see me’… it didn’t work out but Carmen change the direction of my life by putting me in Magic Mike and in front of Steven (someone I looked up to as a creative). So thank you 🙏🏼 Who else would be interest to see how deep ‘The Kid’ fell down the rabbit 🐇 hole 🕳? #thekid #magicmike #bottomsup #darkdreamsentertainment

A post shared by Alexander Pettyfer (@alexpettyfer) on

Josh Segarra

Harry Shum Jr

Colton Haynes

View this post on Instagram

I VOTED!!! #bidenharris2020 @joebiden @kamalaharris .

A post shared by Colton Haynes (@coltonlhaynes) on

Chris Colfer

View this post on Instagram

#VOTE 🇺🇸

A post shared by Chris Colfer (@chriscolfer) on

Trevor Donovan

Nick Adams

Nico Tortorella

Travis Wall

Luke Evans

View this post on Instagram

When the rain stops, you’ll find me here…

A post shared by Luke Evans (@thereallukeevans) on

Jacob Artist

View this post on Instagram

bday boy🥳

A post shared by Jacob (@jacobartist) on

Zayn

View this post on Instagram

Cover Sessions

A post shared by Zayn Malik (@zayn) on

Shawn Mendes

View this post on Instagram

@josiahvandien

A post shared by Shawn Mendes (@shawnmendes) on

Tyler Cameron

