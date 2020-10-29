Tyler Cameron, Luke Evans, Chris Colfer, and More Insta Snaps

Photo via Tyler Cameron/Instagram
In appreciation of the easy on the eye male celebrity, we bring you Insta Snaps featuring your favorite male celebrities and their Instagram photos or videos.
Tyler Cameron is naked in the tub, Luke Evans hits the beach, Chris Colfer votes, and more!
Yes, we know that these men or much more than just eye candy, but allow us to be a little superficial for the moment, especially since some of these pics are definitely thirst traps.
Henry Cavill
David Hernandez
Finn Wittrock
Jake Bain
Alex Pettyfer
Josh Segarra
Harry Shum Jr
Colton Haynes
Chris Colfer
Trevor Donovan
Nick Adams
Nico Tortorella
Travis Wall
Luke Evans
Jacob Artist
Zayn
Shawn Mendes
Tyler Cameron
