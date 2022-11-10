Tyler Maher: Male Model Spotlight

Every week in our Male Model Spotlight, we feature one of our favorite male models who is bound to get you all tingly. This week we bring you, Tyler Maher.

British model Tyler Maher was scouted in the summer of 2012 working at Hollister in Milton Keynes and in January 2013 launched his career walking exclusively for Calvin Klein Collection at Milan Fashion Week AW13.

STATS

Birth Date: ?

Birthplace: England

Height: 6’ 2.5”

Waist: 33″

Hair: Light Brown

Eyes: Green

