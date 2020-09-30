In today’s Quickies, we have news featuring Usher, Kylie Jenner, Kevin Hart, Hugh Jackman and more!

Usher has become a father again! The musician revealed in an Instagram post on Wednesday (Sept. 30) that he and girlfriend Jenn Goicoechea have welcomed a daughter.

“We are feeling blessed and full of love with the arrival of our beautiful baby girl, Sovereign Bo Raymond. ‘Isn’t She lovely’ by Stevie Wonder on repeat,” he captioned the photo of the newborn holding his hand.

Kylie Jenner shared some pretty fall bikini photos on her Instagram yesterday, something relatively standard for a Kardashian-Jenner. But she decided to use her caption to do her civic duty: Encourage her millions of followers to make sure they’re registered to vote.

Her doing so got 48,000 people to register to vote. That’s a 1500% traffic increase to Vote.org. [TMZ]

Kevin Hart and his wife Eniko have welcomed their second child together – a baby girl!

The 41-year-old actor and 36-year-old model announced the news on her Instagram.

“thankful • grateful • blessed 🙏🏽 a little bit of heaven sent down to earth.. welcome to the world baby girl..we couldn’t love you more..💜 ✨Kaori Mai Hart✨ 9.29.20,” Eniko posted on her Instagram account.

Dwayne Johnson has revealed the cast for Young Rock, his upcoming NBC comedy series inspired by his life. The project comes from Johnson and Fresh Off the Boat creator/executive producer Nahnatchka Khan. Production is expected to start soon in Australia.

Young Rock will chronicle Johnson’s formative years, with Dwayne set to appear in each episode. It received a straight-to-series order in January. Johnson announced the cast with photos on Instagram Wednesday. You can see below the story.

Bradley Constant will portray Johnson at age 15 and Marco Polo star Uli Latukefu will play him from the ages of 18 to 20, when he’s recruited to play football at the University of Miami. Adrian Groulx plays Johnson at age 10. Stacey Leilua has been cast as Johnson’s mother, Ata Johnson, and his late father will be played by Joseph Lee Anderson. Johnson wrote a special tribute to his dad in announcing Anderson. [Variety]

Hugh Jackman‘s wife has assured that The Wolverine star is not gay. When sitting down for a wide-ranging Q&A during an appearance on an Australian TV series, Deborra-Lee Furness once again laughed off the long-running speculations about her actor husband’s sexuality.

The 64-year old set the record straight in the Tuesday, September 29 episode of Anh’s Brush with Fame. Asked about how annoying the rumors were, she stated, “It’s just wrong. It’s like someone saying to Elton John, ‘Oh he’s straight.’ I’m sure he’d be p**sed!”

When the topic was first brought up during the chat, Deborra-Lee responded by poking fun at the persistent whispers. “He’s been gay for so many years. I was gay, too. So you know when I did ‘Shame’? I was gay,” she jokingly said. “They were shocked when I got married.”

The producer went on to put the blame on tabloids. “I see these magazines and they’re so mean spirited … I hope people realize it’s all made up,” she pointed out. “Nicole and Keith get divorced every week and I sit here and I’m like … they’re perfectly happy. They just make up lies and they get away with it.” [Too Fab]

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly flaunt their romance in his new video for his song “drunk face.”

In the video, he and Fox cavort around Los Angeles, kissing, partying and boarding a private jet together. Yawn.