‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Stassi Schroeder Dropped By Agent and Publicist After Racist Incident Resurfaces

Vanderpump Rules stars Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute took to social media on Sunday to apologize for their treatment of show alum Faith Stowers.

In a pair of apology posts, the reality stars promised to “do better” in the future while acknowledging some of their previous behavior.

Stowers, who was a cast member on the show for two seasons, opened up about how Stassi once called the cops on her for a crime that she had nothing to do with.

She claimed Stassi and Kristen Doute did not like her and went out of their way to make her life hell.

“It is important that I continue to take accountability for what I have said and done, while pushing myself to do better,” Schroeder wrote in her statement. “I have grown significantly from the person I was then, and I am still filled with remorse and regret for the hurt I caused.”

“I also want to address my former castmate, Faith Stowers. My emotions over something that happened between our friends outweighed my logic, and there is no excuse for that,” she continued. “I did not recognize then the serious ramifications that could have transpired because of my actions.””

“What I did to Faith was wrong,” Schroeder said. “I apologize and I do not expect forgiveness.”

As a result of her behavior, United Talent Agency has dropped the reality star as a client. The PR firm, Metro Public Relations, confirmed to Variety that they would no longer be representing Stassi.

The firm stated, “She became a client when her publicist joined our company in July 2018. We made the decision this weekend to part ways with Stassi.”

Stassi being dropped by her representations comes as Schroeder has lost deals with shaving brand Billie, vitamin brand Ritual and Secret Deodorant, which have all confirmed they’ve cut ties with Schroeder via statements to the press.

Bravo has declined to comment on the matter. Bravo, you better step up.

