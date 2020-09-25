What is happening? 2020 is just screwing with us. Vin Diesel has teamed up with Norwegian DJ Kygo and has released his debut single, “Feel Like I Do,” a club-banger about an encounter in a club.
He wrote on Instagram: “For so long, I have been promising to release music… encouraged by you, to step out of my comfort zone. Thank you for believing in me. As always, I hope to make you proud.”
Vin recorded the song during quarantine, admitted he felt ”blessed” to have found another ”creative outlet” at a time when the coronavirus crisis brought the movie industry to a halt.
Introducing the song on The Kelly Clarkson Show, he said: “I am blessed that on a year that I would normally be on a movie set – as you know, that’s not possible – I’ve had another creative outlet… another way to show you or share with you my heart.”
“And to that end, one of the people that first believed in me is Kygo. So I am now going to debut the first song on Kygo’s label, ‘Feel Like I Do.’ I hope you like it.”
Listen to Vin Diesel’s “Feel Like I Do” Below
