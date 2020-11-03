Socialite Life
VOTE!!!
by
November 3, 2020
Vote 2020

Today is Election Day! If you already have voted, then thank you for doing do. If you have not, then PLEASE VOTE.

Here are a few resources for you:

Find Your Polling Place

Knowing Your Rights As a Voter

It is illegal for anyone to try to stop you from voting. If you experience any of the following, report it to Election Protection (866-687-8683) immediately!

Understanding Election Results

By the end of the day, we’d like to make sure that each of every one of you who are eligible to vote, has one of these stickers!

I Voted

