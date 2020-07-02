Walmart Converting 160 Parking Lots Into Drive-In Theaters

Teaming up with Tribeca Enterprises, Walmart is turning 160 of its store parking lots into drive-in movie theaters.

“Summer hasn’t really felt like summer yet, and I know I hear every day, ‘Mom, I’m bored!'” Janey Whiteside, Walmart’s chief customer officer, said in a statement.

“Through our digital means and vast footprint of stores, we’re hoping to bring some summer fun to families across the country. We know Walmart plays a role in our communities that extends far beyond getting them necessary supplies, and we see that now more than ever.”

Starting in August at select Walmart stores, we’re partnering with @Tribeca and rolling out the red carpet for drive-in movie premieres, complete with car-side 🍿and 🥤service. Stay tuned for more details. See you at the movies! https://t.co/JfUPB6QK8C pic.twitter.com/t4Enk8aYzL — Walmart (@Walmart) July 1, 2020

The drive-in tour is set to begin in August and will run through October. Walmart said additional details will be announced closer to the start of the tour.

“The Tribeca Drive-In is much more than a fun, retro way to see movies — it’s one of the safest ways for communities to gather,” said Jane Rosenthal, CEO and co-founder of Tribeca Enterprises and Tribeca Film Festival.

Though Walmart has yet to specify which parking lots will be used, the retailer does say these events will be held at Walmart Supercenters across the U.S.

Walmart also said it is making it easy for customers to buy snacks or whatever else they may need to complete their movie experience.

Check out the full schedule of Tribeca’s Drive-In screenings here.

