Watchmen, Succession, The Mandalorian Lead the 2020 Emmy Nominations

Netflix and HBO dominated the 2020 Emmy nominations, but it was a limited series that came out on top. Damon Lindelof‘s radical adaptation of the graphical novel Watchmen that racked up 26 nominations overall, more than any other program, including half of the directing nominations and nods for Regina King, Jean Smart, Jeremy Irons, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jovan Adepo, and Louis Gossett Jr.
On the Best Drama Series side, Succession and Ozark appear to be the two frontrunners, but it was The Mandalorian that surprised with a nomination in the main category (although no acting, writing or directing noms). The Disney+ series bested Apple TV+’s The Morning Show in that top category, although the Apple drama scored solid acting noms and some other nominations as well.
As for comedies, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is once again a major contender, but so is the final season of Schitt’s Creek and The Good Place, which scored multiple nominations.
The 2020 Primetime Emmy Awards are scheduled to air live on ABC on September 20th with Jimmy Kimmel. No word yet on how the show will take place.
2020 Emmy Nominations
Outstanding Drama Series
Better Call Saul
The Crown
The Handmaid’s Tale
Killing Eve
The Mandolorian
Ozark
Stranger Things
Succession
Outstanding Comedy Series
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Schitt’s Creek
What We Do in the Shadows
Curb Your Enthusiasm
The Good Place
Dead to Me
Insecure
The Kominsky Method
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Linda Cardellini, Dead to Me
Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek
Issa Rae, Insecure
Tracee Ellis Ross, black-ish
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Anthony Anderson, black-ish
Don Cheadle, Black Monday
Ted Danson, The Good Place
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek
Ramy Youssef, Ramy
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Olivia Colman, The Crown
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Laura Linney, Ozark
Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
Zendaya, Euphoria
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Steve Carell, The Morning Show
Brian Cox, Succession
Billy Porter, Pose
Jeremy Strong, Succession
Outstanding Reality-Competition Program
The Masked Singer
Nailed It!
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Top Chef
The Voice
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Jeremy Irons, Watchmen
Hugh Jackman, Bad Education
Paul Mescal, Normal People
Jeremy Pope, Hollywood
Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America
Shira Haas, Unorthodox
Regina King, Watchmen
Octavia Spencer, Self Made
Kerry Washington, Little Fires Everywhere
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Giancarlo Esposito, Better Call Saul
Nicholas Braun, Succession
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Matthew Macfadyen, Succession
Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid’s Tale
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Mark Duplass, The Morning Show
Jeffrey Wright, Westworld
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Laura Dern, Big Little Lies
Meryl Streep, Big Little Lies
Fiona Shaw, Killing EVe
Julia Garner, Ozark
Sarah Snook, Succession
Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
Samira Wiley, The Handmaid’s Tale
Thandie Newton, Westworld
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Betty Gilpin, GLOW
Yvonne Orji, Insecure
Cecily Strong, SNL
Kate McKinnon, SNL
Annie Murphy, Schitt’s Creek
D’Arcy Carden, The Good Place
Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Marin Hinkle, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Mahershala Ali, Ramy
Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method
Andre Braugher, Brooklyn Nine-Nine
Sterling K. Brown, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
William Jackson Harper, The Good Place
Daniel Levy, Schitt’s Creek
Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Uzo Aduba, Mrs. America
Toni Collette, Unbelievable
Margo Martindale, Mrs. America
Jean Smart, Watchmen
Holland Taylor, Hollywood
Tracey Ullman, Mrs. America
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Watchmen
Jovan Adepo, Watchmen
Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. The Reverend
Louis Gossett Jr., Watchmen
Dylan McDermott, Hollywood
Jim Parsons, Hollywood
Outstanding Variety Talk Series
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Full Frontal with Samantha Bee
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Outstanding Variety Sketch Series
A Black Lady Sketch Show (HBO)
Drunk History (Comedy Central)
Saturday Night Live (NBC)
Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality-Competition Program
Amy Poehler, Making It
Nicole Byer, Nailed It!
Bobby Berk, Queer Eye
RuPaul, RuPaul’s Drag Race
Barbara Corcoran, Shark Tank
Padma Lakshmi, Top Chef
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series
Andrew Scott, Black Mirror (“Smithereens”)
James Cromwell, Succession
Giancarlo Esposito, The Mandalorian
Martin Short, The Morning Show
Jason Bateman, The Outsider
Ron Cephas Jones, This Is Us
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Cicely Tyson, How to Get Away With Murder
Laverne Cox, Orange Is the New Black
Harriet Walter, Succession
Cherry Jones, Succession
Alexis Bledel, The Handmaid’s Tale
Phylicia Rashad, This Is Us
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series
Adam Driver, Saturday Night Live
Luke Kirby, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Eddie Murphy, Saturday Night Live
Dev Patel, Modern Love
Brad Pitt, Saturday Night Live
Fred Willard, Modern Family
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series
Angela Bassett, A Black Lady Sketch Show
Bette Midler, The Politician
Maya Rudolph, The Good Place
Maya Rudolph, Saturday Night Live
Wanda Sykes, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Saturday Night Live
Outstanding Limited Series
Little Fires Everywhere
Mrs. America
Unbelievable
Unorthodox
Watchmen
Outstanding Made for TV Movie
American Son (Netflix)
Bad Education (HBO)
Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings: These Old Bones (Netflix)
El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie (Netflix)
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. The Reverend (Netflix)
2020 Emmy Nominations By Show with 5 Nominations or More
Watchmen (26)
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (20)
Ozark (18)
Succession (18)
The Mandalorian (15)
Saturday Night Live (15)
Schitt’s Creek (15)
The Crown (13)
Hollywood (12)
Westworld (11)
The Handmaid’s Tale (10)
Mrs. America (10)
RuPaul’s Drag Race (10)
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (9)
The Oscars (9)
Insecure (8)
Killing Eve (8)
The Morning Show (8)
Stranger Things (8)
Unorthodox (8)
What We Do in the Shadows (8)
Queer Eye (7)
Better Call Saul (7)
Cheer (6)
Dave Chapelle: Sticks and Stones (6)
Euphoria (6)
The Good Place (6)
Tiger King (6)
The Voice (6)
Apollo 11 (5)
Beastie Boys Story (5)
Big Little Lies (5)
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (5)
Little Fires Everywhere (5)
McMillion$(5)
The Politician (5)
Pose (5)
Star Trek: Picard (5)
This Is Us (5)
2020 Emmy Nominations By Network with 5 Nominations or More
Netflix (160)
HBO (107)
NBC (47)
ABC (36)
FX Networks (33)
Amazon Prime Video (30)
Hulu (26)
CBS (23)
Disney+ (19)
Apple TV+ (18)
Pop TV (16)
Fox (15)
VH1 (13)
BBC America (10)
Comedy Central (10)
Quibi (10)
For the full list of nominations, head to the Emmys website.
