Webster Charlotten: Male Model Spotlight
Webster Charlotten: Male Model Spotlight

by
January 19, 2023
Webster Charlotten
Photo via webster_charlotten/Instagram

Every week in our Male Model Spotlight, we feature one of our favorite male models who is bound to get you all tingly. This week we bring you, Webster Charlotten.

Puerto Rican model Webster Charlotten is repped by Wimbley Management, ANTHM Management, and VN Models.

He is also very into interior design and has AMAZING taste. Take a look inside his home in Puerto Rico.

Follow Webster Charlotten on Instagram here!

STATS

Birth Date: ?
Birthplace: Puerto Rico

Height: 6’
Waist: 32”
Hair: Bald
Eyes: Brown

Enjoy these photos and videos of Webster Charlotten

