Webster Charlotten: Male Model Spotlight

Puerto Rican model Webster Charlotten is repped by Wimbley Management, ANTHM Management, and VN Models.

He is also very into interior design and has AMAZING taste. Take a look inside his home in Puerto Rico.

Follow Webster Charlotten on Instagram here!

STATS

Birth Date: ?

Birthplace: Puerto Rico

Height: 6’

Waist: 32”

Hair: Bald

Eyes: Brown

Enjoy these photos and videos of Webster Charlotten

