We’ve all been pronouncing Adele’s name wrong

During a “Happy Hour with Adele” Q&A session, the singer revealed the correct way to pronounce her name.

The 34-year-old British singer complimented one fan for their pronunciation of her name in a recent Q&A linked to her new “I Drink Wine” music video.

The female fan from London did a video call-in to ask the chart-topper a question.

“Love that. She said my name perfectly!” Adele exclaimed after the question was asked, repeating her own pronunciation with an emphasis on the second syllable of her name to match her North London accent.

So instead of “uh-dell,” she prefers “uh-dale.”

To align with her North London accent, Adele said her name for emphasis on the second syllable during the hour-long fan event in Los Angeles.

The British singer-songwriter’s full name is Adele Laurie Blue Adkins.

Meanwhile, during her conversation with fans, Adele got candid and announced she may have plans to switch careers in the future.

Adele told her audience that after her highly anticipated, already-postponed Las Vegas residency, “I really want to get a degree in English literature,” per The Sun.

“If I hadn’t made it in my singing, I think I would definitely be a teacher. I think I’d be an English Lit teacher,” she shared.

Adele said, “I definitely feel like I use my passion of English Lit in what I do,” as she writes her own music.

“But even though it’s not like I’d go on to get a job from my degree, I wish I had gone to university, I wish I’d had that experience.”

