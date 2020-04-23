Clive Davis to Produce ‘No Holds Barred’ Whitney Houston Biopic

Whitney Houston‘s life story is headed to the big screen in a feature film about the singer’s life that took her to the heights of fame but ended in drug addiction and tragedy.

Taking its title from one of Houston’s biggest hits – “I Wanna Dance with Somebody” – the film has the backing of the singer’s estate and her longtime record producer and mentor Clive Davis, producers said on Wednesday.

“From all my personal and professional experience with Whitney from her late teenage years to her tragic premature death, I know the full Whitney Houston story has not yet been told,” Davis said of the new project.

“I am so glad that Anthony McCarten has committed to a no holds barred, musically rich screenplay that finally reveals the whole Whitney whose vocal genius deeply affected the world while she fiercely battled the demons that were to be her undoing.”

Producer Clive Davis and recording artist Whitney Houston attend the 15th Annual Ella Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on September12, 2006 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/GettyImages).

They described the film as a “joyous, emotional and heart-breaking celebration” of Houston’s life and music, but added that it would also be “very frank about the price that super-stardom exacted.”

Houston, 48, whose hits included, “I Will Always Love You” and “Saving All My Love for You”, drowned in her bathtub at a Beverly Hills hotel in 2012 on the eve of the Grammy Awards after taking cocaine. She had a well-chronicled and years-long battle with drug addiction.

Houston co-starred in the 1992 romantic thriller The Bodyguard and made several other movies. Since her death, the six-time Grammy winner has been the subject of several documentaries but the feature film is the first approved version of her life.

Bohemian Rhapsody writer Anthony McCarten has penned the screenplay and indie filmmaker Stella Meghie is in advanced talks to direct, producers said in a statement.

No casting or release date was announced.

