‘Who knew cannibalism was so popular’: Dakota Johnson BURNS Armie Hammer over allegations at Sundance Film Festival

It may be cold at the Sundance Film Festival in Utah, but actress Dakota Johnson delivering a scathing burn to disgraced actor Armie Hammer required ice. The 50 Shades of Grey star opened the film festival’s inaugural dinner on January 19 with a joke about cannibalism at the actor’s expense, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Johnson’s joke represented the high fall from grace that the former heartthrob endured in light of heinous allegations. Hammer, 36, left the limelight — and Hollywood — behind in 2021, after an ex-girlfriend accused the Hotel Mumbai actor of being a sadistic abuser with cannibalistic fantasies.

While Hammer denied the allegations, his reputation in the industry was tarnished.

Johnson attended Thursday’s A Taste of Sundance dinner, where she presented the International Icon award to her friend and collaborator, Luca Guadagnino — but not without taking the moment to have a little fun on the stage at Hammer’s expense.

While the actress addressed the crowd alongside the Call Me By Your Name director, she took a moment to applaud his 2017 Oscar-winning film, which featured Hammer.

The actress spoke of the director premiering the popular film at the festival five years earlier and referenced his latest movie, Bones and All.

“Who knew cannibalism was so popular?” Johnson said to the crowd.

Johnson continued to moonlight as a comedian while on the stage, with attendees responding in laughter at each line.

She then joked about being “offered” the part of the peach in the film, which referenced an iconic scene in which actor Timothée Chalamet’s character performs a sexual act on a fruit, which Hammer’s character later discovered.

She continued to poke fun and claimed she had to turn down the role due to scheduling conflicts.

While it appeared the actress was done with her impromptu stand-up special, she set her sights on Hammer and made a jaw-dropping remark.

“Thank god, though,” Johnson quipped at having to turn down the imaginary role of the peach. “I would have been another woman that Armie Hammer would have tried to eat.”

The remark was aimed at allegations against hammer by his ex, who alleged serious accusations of sexual assault, violent outbursts, and cannibalistic fantasies.

Hammer denied the 2021 accusations and his lawyer maintained that any relationship his client was involved in was “completely consensual, discussed and agreed upon in advance, and mutually participatory.”

After backlash from the allegations, Hammer fled the United States and resorted to selling timeshares in the Cayman Islands. Hammer had not lost all connection to the industry though — and he had the support of Robert Downey Jr. to ease himself back into society.

The legendary actor not only allowed Hammer — who had been strapped for cash since the allegations went public — to live at one of his Los Angeles properties but allegedly funded his six-month stay at a Florida rehab center.

Hammer has attempted to restart his acting career but has not been met with much luck.