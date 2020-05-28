Yes, you read that right, a Tik Tok plastic surgeon. Justin and Hailey Bieber are threatening legal against a cosmetic surgeon over claims he made about the model.

For some time now, people have been speculating whether or not Hailey Bieber’s plastic surgery rumors are true. In a recent TikTok video, Dr. Daniel Barrett is insisting that the model has gone under the knife.

Recently, a since-deleted Instagram post was shared by @beautyambra, comparing a photo of Bieber’s face from 2011 to 2020. Upon seeing the photo, the model took it upon herself to shut down the rumors.

READ MORE: Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber React to Tekashi 6ix9ine Saying They Bought No. 1 Billboard Spot

“Stop using pics that are edited by makeup artists! This photo on the right is NOT what I look like… I’ve never touched my face, so if you’re gonna sit around and compare me at 13 and then me at 23, at least use a natural photo that wasn’t edited so crazy,” the Arizona born star wrote.

Hailey Bieber attends Alexander Wang & Bvlgari Celebrate A.W. BVLGARI’S 712 Fifth Avenue on September 07, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images)

The initial post has been taken down, but a fan account snagged a screenshot of Bieber’s response.

Shortly after the initial incident, Dr. Barrett posted a TikTok in which he gave his professional opinion that Bieber’s transformation over the years is “impossible” without having received some cosmetic help.

READ MORE: Cara Delevingne Drags Justin Bieber for Ranking Her As His Least Favorite of Hailey Baldwin’s Friends

The plastic surgeon believes that Bieber has undergone skin tightening, cheek filler, surgical rhinoplasty, jawline contouring, lip filler, and genioplasty, among other procedures.

According to TMZ, the Bieber’s legal team has sent a cease-and-desist letter to Dr. Barrett with claims that the doctor is using Hailey’s name, image, and likeness to “spread false, uncorroborated claims that Mrs. Bieber has undergone plastic surgery.”

The couple is also accusing the TikToker of copyright infringement for his reference to Justin’s song “Sorry” in the video’s caption.

Hailey Baldwin attends “Spotify’s Best New Artist Party” at Skylight Clarkson on January 25, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Getty Images)

Hailey had previously called out an Instagram account that also posted two photos of her and claiming that she got plastic surgery.

“Stop using pics that are edited by makeup artists!” she commented. “This photo on the right is NOT what I look like… I’ve never touched my face so If you’re gonna sit around and compare me at 13, and then me at 23, at least use a natural photo that wasn’t edited so crazy.”

THE LATEST

FROM OUR PARTNERS