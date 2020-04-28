Will Reeve Goes Pantless on Good Morning America Segment — WATCH

ABC reporter Will Reeve gave a report today on Good Morning America on the use of drones to deliver prescriptions during the coronavirus pandemic.

But the part of his story that got the most attention was his attire – he was wearing only half a suit. The habit of dressing only the upper half of the body is not new while the coronavirus has many reporters working from home.

Toward the end of the clip, Reeve’s bare thigh can be seen along the bottom of the screen. And viewers noticed it immediately. Some posted the question – shorts or underwear?

I have ARRIVED*



*in the most hilariously mortifying way possible https://t.co/2NQ85QEJVr — Will Reeve (@ReeveWill) April 28, 2020

Reeve insisted that he was wearing shorts — not just underwear — but his entire thigh can be seen, prompting many in the Twittersphere to question how short those short were.

“When WFH goes wrong (or, your self-framed live shot goes too wide). Hope everyone got a much needed laugh,” he tweeted.

He further elaborated on Twitter, writing, “Trying to be efficient, I got ready for a post-GMA workout a little too soon this morning. The camera angle, along with friends, family, and several hundred strangers on social media made me rethink my morning routine. Any sartorial tips from these people who are wearing a belt, trousers and shoes during their work video calls at home are most welcome. Now, back to work. Wearing pants.”

When WFH goes wrong (or, your self-framed live shot goes too wide).

Hope everyone got a much needed laugh 😂 pic.twitter.com/GbyLBhL7Be — Will Reeve (@ReeveWill) April 28, 2020

Watch the segment below

