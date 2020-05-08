Zac Efron Shows Off Some Skin on ‘Neighbors’ Set — PHOTOS

Originally, Zac Efron and Seth Rogen‘s movie Neighbors was originally going to be titled, Townies. These photos are of Zac on the set of Townies in Los Angeles, CA on May 7, 2013.

Socialite Life debuted back in 2003. As a tribute to the thousands of articles and photos that we’ve published over the years, we have reached back into our vault to bring you this SL Flashback.

Zac Efron on the set of Townies in Los Angeles, CA on May 7, 2013. (Photo by Bauer Griffin)

These flashbacks showcase some of our favorite posts and galleries. This gallery was originally published on May 8, 2013.

Check out more of Zac Efron on the set of Neighbors in the gallery below.

From Our Partners

★ OMG, time to bake! Paula Deen makes F**ker Bars! [OMG BLOG]

★ This Hunky Gay Weatherman Was Fired For Calling Out Insane Anti-Lockdown Protesters [Towleroad]

★ Ariel Winter Sliced Off Tip of Her Thumb [Evil Beet Gossip]

★ Met Gala 2014: The Big Big Gowns [Go Fug Yourself]

★ Emily ‘Karen’ Giffin Offered a Faux-Apology for Her Vitriol Against Duchess Meghan [Celebitchy]

★ C-IN2 underwear goes for the hard sell. [Kenneth in the 212]

★ Fleshback: Super Duper Gary Cooper [Boy Culture]

We only share the stuff that we love. We may earn a small commission if you buy through our links.