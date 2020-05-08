SL FlashbackCelebrityEye CandyMovies

Zac Efron Shows Off Some Skin on ‘Neighbors’ Set — PHOTOS

By Michael Prieve
Photo by Bauer Griffin
0 76

Originally, Zac Efron and Seth Rogen‘s movie Neighbors was originally going to be titled, Townies. These photos are of Zac on the set of Townies in Los Angeles, CA on May 7, 2013.

Socialite Life debuted back in 2003. As a tribute to the thousands of articles and photos that we’ve published over the years, we have reached back into our vault to bring you this SL Flashback.

Zac Efron on Neighbors Set
Zac Efron on the set of Townies in Los Angeles, CA on May 7, 2013. (Photo by Bauer Griffin)
Related
SL Flashback

Jared Padalecki Hits the Beach in Rio — PHOTOS

Eye Candy

Jake Picking, Trevor Donovan, Joshua Whitehouse and More Insta Snaps

These flashbacks showcase some of our favorite posts and galleries. This gallery was originally published on May 8, 2013.

Check out more of Zac Efron on the set of Neighbors in the gallery below.

Zac Efron on Neighbors Set
Zac Efron on Neighbors Set
Zac Efron on Neighbors Set
Zac Efron on Neighbors Set
Zac Efron on Neighbors Set
Zac Efron on Neighbors Set
Zac Efron on Neighbors Set
Zac Efron on Neighbors Set
Zac Efron on Neighbors Set
Zac Efron on Neighbors Set
Zac Efron on Neighbors Set
Zac Efron on Neighbors Set
Zac Efron on Neighbors Set
Zac Efron on Neighbors Set
Zac Efron on Neighbors Set
Zac Efron on Neighbors Set
Zac Efron on Neighbors Set
Zac Efron on Neighbors Set
Zac Efron on Neighbors Set
Zac Efron on Neighbors Set
Zac Efron on Neighbors Set
Zac Efron on Neighbors Set
Zac Efron on Neighbors Set
Zac Efron on Neighbors Set
Zac Efron on Neighbors Set
Zac Efron on Neighbors Set
Zac Efron on Neighbors Set
Zac Efron on Neighbors Set
Zac Efron on Neighbors Set

From Our Partners

★ OMG, time to bake! Paula Deen makes F**ker Bars! [OMG BLOG]

★ This Hunky Gay Weatherman Was Fired For Calling Out Insane Anti-Lockdown Protesters [Towleroad]

Ariel Winter Sliced Off Tip of Her Thumb [Evil Beet Gossip]

Met Gala 2014: The Big Big Gowns [Go Fug Yourself]

Emily ‘Karen’ Giffin Offered a Faux-Apology for Her Vitriol Against Duchess Meghan [Celebitchy]

C-IN2 underwear goes for the hard sell. [Kenneth in the 212]

★ Fleshback: Super Duper Gary Cooper [Boy Culture]

We only share the stuff that we love. We may earn a small commission if you buy through our links.

Related
Celebrity

Jessica Simpson Claps Back After Being Body-Shamed in Vogue’s Met Gala Article

Eye Candy

Male Model Monday: Chase Mattson, Lucas Loyola, Tom Hutch & More

You might also like More from author
More Stories

The Five — Lady Gaga, Happy Endings, Australian Male Models,…

Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson Split After Two Year of…

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Share Video of Prince Archie…

Follow Us @socialitelife

X