Zendaya has put those of us who have spent lockdown binge-watching our favorite TV shows to shame, by announcing that she’s made a movie during quarantine.

The actor took to Twitter on Wednesday, July 8 to share a first glimpse at the film, which also stars Tenet‘s John David Washington.

After she was told that filming on Euphoria‘s eagerly anticipated second season was halted due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the Spider-Man star reportedly reached out to showrunner Sam Levinson and asked whether he’d be able to write something that they could shoot together during the downtime.

Zendaya didn’t share any details about the film’s story, but Deadline notes that the film resembles Marriage Story in its themes.

Levinson wrote the first draft of the script for Malcolm & Marie in just six days in March after production on Euphoria was shut down. They then filmed and completed production on the movie at the Caterpillar House in Carmel, CA, a massive home on a vast, open estate. (Deadline)

Feds Want R Kelly Jurors Protected As He’s Labeled a Threat

Best quality available) In this handout provided by Cook County Sheriff‚Äôs Office, R. Kelly poses for a mugshot photo after being arrested for $161,663 in unpaid child support March 6, 2019. The Cook County Sheriff’s Office revealed that Kelly will have to pay the full amount before he can be released from jail. (Photo by Cook County Sheriff‚Äôs Office via Getty Images)

Federal prosecutors in Brooklyn want to take the rare step of putting R&B singer R. Kelly on trial in front of an anonymous jury, arguing in part the evidence will likely lead jurors to believe Kelly is “capable of inflicting violence.”

They also want jurors to be escorted in and out of the courthouse by the U.S. Marshal and to have lunch together so they aren’t bombarded by a media circus.

The feds insist that the jurors identities isn’t relevant to the selection process and argue “these measures are necessary to safeguard the jurors and the fair administration of process.”

The prosecutors claim R. Kelly has previously attempted to obstruct justice. They referred to the disgraced singer as “the leader of a racketeering enterprise he created and used for decades to sexually abuse and exploit women and girls for his own sexual gratification, including through the use of bribery, kidnapping and forced labor.” (All Hip Hop)

■ Meghan Markle and Michelle Obama are teaming up to discuss the importance of gender equality and the need for social change. The powerful ladies are both taking part in this year’s Girl Up Leadership Summit, which takes place virtually July 13-15. Obama will be sharing a special message during the event, while Markle will serve as the keynote speaker. (People)

■ I was thinking about this yesterday when writing up the Kanye West article on Forbes‘ interview regarding his presidential bid — that he may not be well. A source has come forward to say that Kanye is is in the throes of a serious bipolar episode. (Celebitchy)

■ NOOOOO! Netflix has canceled Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. The final eight episodes have yet to air. (TV Line)

■ Pete Buttigieg has announced the publication of a new book, Trust. Coming out on October 6th! (Towleroad)

■ I wonder if Timotheé Chalamet predicted this role for his future? The late celebrity astrologer Walter Mercado wanted Chalamet to play in him in his biopic, the Mucho Mucho Amor filmmakers have revealed. (Variety)

■ Who’s ready for a Wonder Years reboot? ABC has picked up a pilot for the half-hour comedy, produced by 20th Century Fox, which will focus on a middle-class Black family in Montgomery, Alabama, in the turbulent late 1960s. (Entertainment Weekly)

■ Surprise! The Crown will reign for a sixth season after all! More than five months after revealing The Crown will end after season five, Netflix has said its hit show about Britain’s Royal Family will, in fact, extend to a sixth season that will take the series into the early 2000s. (BBC News)

■ Hi there, Eddie Clarke. He’s naked! (OMG BLOG)

■ Yes! HBO Max has renewed the competition series Legendary for a second season. The news comes on the same day that HBO Max dropped the final two episodes of the show’s first season. (Variety)

