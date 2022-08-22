Zero chance: FBI not expected to reopen Brad Pitt investigation despite Angelina Jolie’s shocking allegations & injury photos

Published by

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is not expected to reopen its investigation into Brad Pitt despite Angelina Jolie‘s bombshell accusations and injury photos being released this week, Radar has learned.

An insider explained that “there is nothing new.” The allegations and pictures have always been a part of the FBI’s case and no charges were ever brought against Pitt.

“The statute of limitations is way gone and they have seen all the information at hand. There is nothing new here. At the time they considered all of Angelina’s allegations and didn’t bring any charges,” a source revealed on Friday.

As RadarOnline.com exclusively reported, Pitt and his pals believe this is Jolie’s attempt at “destroying him” as their custody battle and wine lawsuit rages on.

“The FBI investigated the incident thoroughly, there is zero chance of them reopening the case. This is all a concerted effort to smear Brad,” the insider confirmed to Page Six.

The source also revealed that Jolie brought up their alleged physical altercation in 2016 that left her bruised and the kids shook during their initial custody case. Despite her allegations, the judge had awarded Pitt joint custody of their 6 children — two of whom are now adults.

“Angelina’s claims were raised in at least two different legal contexts: the incident on the plane and then again during a lengthy custody trial. In one case, there were no charges brought and in another, Brad was granted 50/50 custody,” the friend stated.

RadarOnline.com published the black-and-white photos from the FBI documents showing Jolie’s injuries after the then-married couple got into a heated fight on a private jet with their children present.

The pictures revealed Jolie had bruises on her hand and elbow that she said were caused by her drunk and angry husband.

Earlier this week, Jolie was identified as the “Jane Doe” who filed a lawsuit against the FBI, in which she questioned why the investigation into her ex over assault allegations was closed and produced no charges for the actor.

The special agent’s notes revealed bombshell accusations that the public had never heard before.

The Maleficent actress accused Pitt of pouring beer on her, grabbing and shaking her, and berating her about her parenting skills.

She claimed he also said that one of their children looked like a “Columbine kid.” Sources told RadarOnline.com that Pitt’s comment was directed at Maddox, who was a teenager at the time and often dressed in dark clothing.

After an investigation, the FBI closed the case against Pitt. The Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services also investigated him for child abuse after Jolie claimed an incident erupted between Maddox and the movie star on the plane during their fight.

Pitt was cleared of any wrongdoing.