Channing Tatum and Jessie J Are Back Together! See the Pics!

Channing Tatum and Jessie J are officially back on!

The actor confirmed the news on Instagram on Friday with a heart-melting selfie of himself and the singer, who can be seen kissing the actor on the cheek, and perhaps best of all, the pair are wearing unicorn hats!

Jessie was set to take to the stage on Friday night, and Channing confirmed he would be in the audience, adding the caption: “Gonna watch this unicorn sing tonight. Then we gonna get it in! Horns out!” Sounds like the couple is in for an exciting evening!

Channing and Jessie got together after Tatum split from actress Jenna Dewan, with whom he has a daughter named Everly. They announced their split in April 2018 after nearly nine years of marriage.

A fan got a little catty in the comments and Channing called them out. A fan commented, “Jenna looks better with you,” which sparked a response from Tatum.

(L-R) Channing Tatum and Jessie J attend MusiCares Person of the Year honoring Aerosmith at West Hall at Los Angeles Convention Center on January 24, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

“Hey Alex i don’t usually address s**t like this. But you seem as good a of terrible happy people hating thoughtless person as any of them. why don’t you seriously think about what your doing,” he wrote. “It’s hurtful and i ain’t about it. If you can’t not be a horrible hatful person on my page and support the infinite and untouchable beauty and woman that jess is… please kindly get the TF out of here. No one wants you here. Especially me.”

“And ain’t no body more stunning and beautiful to look at but even more as a human than Jess. And yeah that includes my ex,” he added. “Sorry about your opinion. But what i said is facts. just facts. Ok bye be careful with your actions it’s what you create for yourself.”

Jessie J (R) and boyfriend US actor Channing Tatum attend the 2020 MusiCares Person Of The Year gala honoring US rock band Aerosmith at the Los Angeles Convention Center in Los Angeles on January 24, 2020. (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

A few hours later Channing and Jessie hit the red carpet together at the Los Angeles for the MusiCares Person of the Year gala honoring Aerosmith. The appearance marked their red carpet debut, as well as their first public outing since confirming their rekindled romance.

