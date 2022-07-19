Chris Hemsworth, Wonho, Jesse Metcalfe and more Insta Snaps

Photo via Chris Hemsworth/Instagram
In appreciation of the easy-on-the-eye male celebrities, we bring you — Insta Snaps — featuring your favorite male celebrities and their Instagram photos or videos from the last week.
Chris Hemsworth and his fitness journey, Wonho is in chains, Jesse Metcalfe with pup, and more celebrity Insta Snaps.
Yes, we know that these men are much more than just eye candy; they are all talented in their respective professions. That said, allow us to be a little superficial for the moment, especially since some of these pics are definitely thirst traps.
Check out the pics and videos!
Henry Golding
Trevor Donovan
George Sear
Chris Salvatore
Evan Lamicella
Boris Kodjoe
Gilles Marini
Mark Ruffalo
Wonho
Chris Hemsworth
Jesse Metcalfe
