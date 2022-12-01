Socialite Life
Giorgio Ramondetta: Male Model Spotlight

by
December 1, 2022
Giorgio Ramondetta
Photo via Giorgio Ramondetta/Instagram

Every week in our Male Model Spotlight, we feature one of our favorite male models who is bound to get you all tingly. This week we bring you, Giorgio Ramondetta.

Giorgio Ramondetta is repped by Special Management and has been featured in the the Armani Spring/Summer 2022 Campaign and the Spring 2021 Campaign of Armani Exchange.

He’s also a surfer and a dental student at the Universidade Fernando Pessoa.

Giorgio can also be found on TikTok doing his thing. Here is a sampling:

@giorgioramondetta

Così è come faccio il mio pollo preferito🍗 ,Duettate e fatemi sapere se vi piace 💖 #fy #fyp #incucinaconshizuz

♬ suono originale – Giorgio Ramondetta
@giorgioramondetta

Fatemi sapere se volete più video così,vi amo sempre 💖 #fy #fyp

♬ disturbia slowed – vibe sounds
@giorgioramondetta

Il piano di Dio #fy #fyp

♬ original sound – Aaron Hampshire
@giorgioramondetta

Cerca di non dimenticarlo #fy #fyp

♬ original sound – veggibeats

Follow Giorgio Ramondetta on Instagram here!

STATS

Birth Date: ?
Birthplace: Italy

Height: 6’ 2”
Waist: 33
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Brown

Enjoy these photos and videos of Giorgio Ramondetta

