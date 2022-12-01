Giorgio Ramondetta: Male Model Spotlight

Every week in our Male Model Spotlight, we feature one of our favorite male models who is bound to get you all tingly. This week we bring you, Giorgio Ramondetta.

Giorgio Ramondetta is repped by Special Management and has been featured in the the Armani Spring/Summer 2022 Campaign and the Spring 2021 Campaign of Armani Exchange.

He’s also a surfer and a dental student at the Universidade Fernando Pessoa.

Giorgio can also be found on TikTok doing his thing. Here is a sampling:

STATS

Birth Date: ?

Birthplace: Italy

Height: 6’ 2”

Waist: 33

Hair: Brown

Eyes: Brown

Enjoy these photos and videos of Giorgio Ramondetta

