The 10 Hottest Gregg Sulkin Shirtless Moments on Instagram

British actor Gregg Sulkin (I always forget that he’s British) has forged a successful Hollywood career that was really launched in the United States with his role on Wizards of Waverly Place.

Like many actors, Sulkin posts frequently to his Instagram account and will occasionally bless his fans with a shirtless moment.

Sadly, Gregg is not shirtless as often as his fans would like him to be, but when he does post shirtless photos or videos, he certainly makes them count.

The majority of the time that he does post shirtless content, he’s working out. Which is a good thing, because one needs to stay fit!

Please enjoy these 10 Greg Sulkin shirtless Instagram moments

Working out Gregg Sulkin is always a treat.

A pensive Gregg Sulkin.

Gregg’s working out once again.

Gregg’s jumping rope in this video.

A working Gregg Sulkin.

Gregg is pumping some iron.

Tennis time!

A horizontal Gregg Sulkin.

Icing an injury.

Raw Gregg.

