Socialite Life
Now Reading
Harry Styles: ‘I’ve gone on my own journey with figuring out sexuality’
Socialite Life
Socialite Life

Harry Styles: ‘I’ve gone on my own journey with figuring out sexuality’

by
August 23, 2022
Harry Styles Rolling Stone
Photo via Rolling Stone

 
Published by
BANG Showbiz English
 
 

Harry Styles says he has gone on a journey to figure out and get comfortable with his sexuality.

The singer and actor, 28, dressed in a gender-fluid outfit of feathers and fur to make the admission in a cover interview with the new issue of Rolling Stone magazine.

Ex-One Direction member Harry, who is dating actress Olivia Wilde, 38, said while discussing playing gay policeman Tom Burgess in the new romantic drama ‘My Policeman’: “I think everyone, including myself, has your own journey with figuring out sexuality and getting more comfortable with it.

“To him (Tom), ‘My Policeman’ is a very human story. It’s not like, ‘This is a gay story about these guys being gay’.

“It’s about love and about wasted time to me.”

The singer added even though he is hard working he isn’t perfect, saying: “I’d like to think I’m open, and probably quite stubborn, too, and willing to be vulnerable. I can be selfish sometimes, but I’d like to think that I’m a caring person.”

Harry said one of his struggles with fame is dealing with fans who try to get close to him when he simply wants to be a musician.

He added: “It’s obviously a difficult feeling to feel like being close to me means you’re at the ransom of a corner of Twitter or something.

See Also
Harry Styles Visits SiriusXM's 'The Howard Stern Show'
Harry Styles ‘loves to unwind by playing golf’

“I just wanted to sing. I didn’t want to get into it if I was going to hurt people like that.”

THE LATEST ON SL

FROM OUR PARTNERS

Tags
Socialite Life

Support Socialite Life when you shop on Amazon using this link or when you click any of our affiliate links. You won’t have to go to the store, and we’ll receive a little commission.

Copyright ©2021, MJP Content Labs, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Scroll To Top