Celebrity

Have Liam Neeson and Pamela Anderson fallen madly in love?

Miu von Furstenberg
No Comments
3 Min Read
UK premiere of 'The Naked Gun'
Photo Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages

Liam Neeson said he is “madly in love” with Pamela Anderson after shooting a new Naked Gun film together. Neeson plays the son of Leslie Nielsen‘s character Frank Drebin in the comedy spoof reboot that also stars Baywatch actor Anderson, 57, as the female lead.

“With Pamela, first off, I’m madly in love with her,” the Oscar-winning Schindler’s List actor, 72, told People shortly after developing a close bond while filming. “She’s just terrific to work with. I can’t compliment her enough, I’ll be honest with you.”

Neeson continued: “She’s funny and so easy to work with.”

UK premiere of 'The Naked Gun'
Pamela Anderson, Liam Neeson attend the UK premiere of The Naked Gun at Cineworld Leicester Square on July 22, 2025. Photo Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages

Since their time on set, the former Playboy icon has shared several humorous snapshots featuring Neeson on her Instagram feed. Anderson, who recently garnered praise for her performance in the 2024 drama The Last Showgirl, described Neeson as “the perfect gentleman” and credited him for “bringing out the best” in her.

Read

Andy Byron
Link Love: Astronomer CEO, Andy Byron, resigns after he was exposed for “having an affair” at a Coldplay concert
2025 Met Gala Celebrating ‘Superfine: Tailoring Black Style’
Diana Ross joins Madonna, Barry Keoghan, Zendaya, Colman Domingo, and more in her return to the Met Gala – PHOTOS

The duo dismissed romance speculations, with Neeson declaring he’s “done with dating” while Anderson expressed that she “has a friend forever” in the Taken star. “We definitely have a connection that is very sincere, very loving,” she said.

UK premiere of 'The Naked Gun'
Pamela Anderson, Liam Neeson attend the UK premiere of The Naked Gun at Cineworld Leicester Square on July 22, 2025. Photo Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages

In 2009, tragedy struck when Neeson’s wife, Parent Trap actress Natasha Richardson, passed away two days after a skiing accident at Mont Tremblant, Canada. Initially feeling fine after hitting her head during a beginner’s lesson, Richardson returned to her room but required medical attention 45 minutes later when her condition deteriorated. She was subsequently airlifted to New York and placed on life support.

The family made the heart-wrenching decision to remove life support, and the 45-year-old passed away with Neeson by her side. Medical examination revealed she suffered epidural hematoma (bleeding on the brain) following head trauma. Neeson and Richardson had tied the knot in 1994.

UK premiere of 'The Naked Gun'
Pamela Anderson, Liam Neeson attend the UK premiere of The Naked Gun at Cineworld Leicester Square on July 22, 2025. Photo Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages

Neeson’s latest comedic venture in The Naked Gun follows his memorable guest appearances on hit shows Atlanta and Derry Girls. The film is helmed by Akiva Schaffer of The Lonely Island fame.

The original Naked Gun emerged from the creative minds of Airplane! veterans Jerry Zucker, Jim Abrahams, and David Zucker. Their vision was inspired by their TV series Police Squad!, which cleverly satirized the then-popular police procedural genre.

Read

Los Angeles premiere of 'The Substance'
Bruce Willis and Demi Moore’s daughter Rumor Willis reveals she still bathes with her adult sisters
New York premiere of 'The Life List'
Celeb Snaps: Connie Britton, Aimee Lou Wood, James Norton, Pamela Anderson, and more

The original Naked Gun trilogy proved to be a box office goldmine. Fans can catch the new installment on August 1.

Join the SL Community

Have an opinion on what you just read? Sign up to be a part of the Socialite Life community in order to post a comment, bookmark your favorite articles, topics, and contributors.

Sign Up Today
  • Gwyneth Paltrow Told Friends That Brad Pitt “Has Terrible Taste in Women” [Celebitchy]
  • Balenciaga’s 2025 F/W Haute Couture Collection Is V. Shoulder-y [Go Fug Yourself]
  • Hunter Biden Goes Off on George Clooney and Barack Obama’s People [Pajiba]
  • Laverne Cox Ignorantly Critiques Kamala Harris, Gushes Over Ex-Boyfriend Who Is MAGA [Boy Culutre]
  • Tennis Tuesday: Andrea Vavassori [Kenneth in the 212]

TRENDING ON SL

Pedro Pascal parts ways with stylist following fan backlash and death threatPedro Pascal parts ways with stylist following fan backlash and death threat
Ricky Martin, Thomas Doherty, Franco Noriega, and more Insta SnapsRicky Martin, Thomas Doherty, Franco Noriega, and more Insta Snaps
Male Model Monday: Brandon Good, Henrique Fraga, Christian Hogue, and moreMale Model Monday: Brandon Good, Henrique Fraga, Christian Hogue, and more
TAGGED:
Previous Article ‘Burlesque: The Musical’ World Premiere - Arrivals Celeb Snaps: Christina Aguilera, Bad Bunny, Adam Sandler, Pedro Pascal, Anne Hathaway, and more
Next Article Ginger Minj and Jorgeous Quick Drag: Ginger Minj’s Big Ruveal
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
FOLLOW US
FEATURED AMAZON DEAL
OXO Brew 12-Cup Coffee Maker With Podless Single-Serve Function,Silver
OXO Brew 12-Cup Coffee Maker With Podless Single-Serve Function,Silver
Amazon Prime
$295.20
Buy on Amazon

Last update on 2025-07-23 / Affiliate links / Images from Amazon Product Advertising API

READ MORE

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x