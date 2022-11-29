Helena Bonham Carter declares Johnny Depp ‘completely vindicated’ & accuses Amber Heard of ‘jumping on the #MeToo bandwagon’

Published by

OK Magazine

Helena Bonham Carter has jumped to the defense of her longtime costar Johnny Depp.

In a recent interview, the 56-year-old criticized “cancel culture” and accused Amber Heard of going public with physical, sexual and domestic abuse allegations in an attempt to be the face of a societal “trend.”

“Do you ban a genius for their sexual practices? There would be millions of people who, if you looked closely enough at their personal life, you would disqualify them. You can’t ban people. I hate cancel culture,” Bonham Carter discussed of society’s urge to disregard celebrities after a wrongdoing. “It has become quite hysterical and there’s a kind of witch hunt and a lack of understanding.”

“Johnny certainly went through it,” the award-winning actress admitted, adding her belief that Depp is “completely vindicated” from Heard’s allegations against him. “I think he’s fine now. Totally fine.”

Bonham Carter and Depp starred in a number of movies together, including Charlie and the Charlie Factory, Corpse Bride, Sweeney Todd, Dark Shadows and Alice in Wonderland. The 59-year-old is also the godfather of the Fight Club actress’ two children, Nell, 14, and Billy, 19, with whom she shares with ex-husband Tim Burton.

While explaining her stance on the widely publicized trial, Bonham Carter also discussed the #MeToo Movement.

When asked if Heard’s loss was a sign the #MeToo pendulum was swinging back, the mother-of-two replied, “My view is that [Amber Heard] got on that pendulum,” noting, “that’s the problem with these things — that people will jump on the bandwagon because it’s the trend and to be the poster girl for it.”

After the trial concluded and the jury ruled in favor of Depp on Friday, June 1, the Aquaman actress released a statement to both Instagram and Twitter that touched upon the #MeToo movement and the overarching problem of domestic violence within this country.

“The disappointment I feel today is beyond words. I’m heartbroken that the mountain of evidence still was not enough to stand up to the disproportionate power, influence and sway of my ex-husband,” Heard expressed in the Saturday, June 2, statement. “I’m even more disappointed with what this verdict means for other women. It is a setback.”

“It sets back the clock to a time when a woman who spoke up and spoke out could be publicly shamed and humiliated,” she continued. “It sets back the idea that violence against women is to be taken seriously.”

“I believe Johnny’s attorneys succeeded in getting the jury to overlook the key issue of Freedom of Speech and ignore the evidence that was so conclusive that we won in the UK,” Heard concluded.

The Times UK interviewed Bonham Carter about “cancel culture” and Depp’s trial versus Heard.