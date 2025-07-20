Eye Candy

Federico Debernardi, Pierson Fode, Ashley Parker Angel, Heath Thorpe, and more Insta Snaps

In appreciation of these easy-on-the-eye male celebrities, we bring Insta Snaps featuring your favorite male stars and their hottest Instagram photos or videos from the past week.

This week, we have Jwan Yosef, Pierson Fode, Ashley Parker Angel, Heath Thorpe, and more hot celebrity Insta Snaps.

Yes, we know these men are much more than just eye candy; they are all talented in their respective professions. That said, momentarily, allow us to be a little superficial, especially since some of these pics are definitely thirst traps.

Check out the pics and videos!

Johnny Wujek leans back.

Wilson Jcy Cheung enjoys a day at the park.

Wil Traval is giving vibes.

Devon Michael Sedrick in Croatia.

Pietro Boselli protects his yes.

Gleb Savchenko and some close-ups.

An Omar Rudberg photo dump.

Chris Salvatore, in Hawaii.

Heath Thorpe and some pals.

Ashley Parker Angel is bringing back the trucker hat.

Pierson Fode in The Wrong Paris. Keep scrolling.

Summertime with Federico Debernardi.

