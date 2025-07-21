Male Model Monday: Nico Pascual, Ollie Muhl, Michael Yerger, and more

Welcome to Socialite Life’s Male Model Monday!

Who is ready for sizzling photos and videos of some very hot male models?

We feature our favorite male models who are bound to get you all tingly every week. This week, we bring you photos of and more!

Check out the Male Model Monday pics and videos!

Henrique Fraga lifts.

Jon Herrmann is focused.

Gioele Patroni preps.

Florian Maček enjoys Turkey.

Charlie Taylor hikes it.

Daniel Garcia is hard at work.

Stefano Tomadini enjoys Croatia.

Adam Phillips showers.

Joey Gore for Bello Mag.

Michael Yerger in Nashville.

An Ollie Muhl photo dump.

Nico Pascual is ripped.

