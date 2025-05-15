Meet Instagram Hottie Oliver Jacobs

It has been challenging, but we’ve spent all week scouring Instagram to bring you this week’s Instahottie: Oliver Jacobs.

Oliver is an actor and model who is represented by Kult Models and DAMAN. He is based in Cape Town.

He’s also the founder of Match Move, which is wholesale ceremonial-grade matcha made to move.

Oliver is also on TikTok. Watch a few of his videos below.

Enjoy These Pics and Videos of the Very Photogenic Oliver Jacobs