Michael Cimino, Nyle DiMarco, Ricky Martin, and more Insta Snaps

In appreciation of the easy-on-the-eye male celebrities, we bring you — Insta Snaps — featuring your favorite male celebrities and their Instagram photos or videos from the last week.

Surfs up for Michael Cimino, Nyle DiMarco is amongst the grapes, Ricky Martin’s bed selfie, and more celebrity Insta Snaps.

Yes, we know that these men are much more than just eye candy; they are all talented in their respective professions. That said, allow us to be a little superficial for the moment, especially since some of these pics are definitely thirst traps.

Check out the pics and videos!

Lee Pace

Evan Lamicella

Kevin Kreider

Jacob Artist

Ricky Martin

Mason Gooding

Chris Salvatore

Joshua Bassett

Sam Asghari

Michael Cimino

Nyle DiMarco

Ricky Martin

THE LATEST ON SL