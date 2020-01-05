Nibbly Things: Fans Concerned About Adele’s Weight After Photos Surface of Her on Vacation With Harry Styles

Nibbly Things is a roundup of some news items, photos, videos and tweets that you may have missed.

• Adele‘s Beach Shots Spark Concern She’s Too Thin, Can’t Win With Some Fans [TMZ]

• Tired of all the bad news in the world? Artist Mauro Gatti illustrates the best news of 2019! [OMG BLOG]

• Terry Gilliam Would Like to Make it Clear (Again) That He’s an Overburdened White Man [Towleroad]

• Ricky Gervais regrets swipe at Tim Allen [Evil Beet Gossip]

• Kate Hudson isn’t ‘impressed’ that she weighed 136 lbs at the end of 2019 [Celebitchy]

• This is what they’re wearing in Rio [Kenneth in the 212]

• WIN IT: 3 LIKE A BOSS Prize Packs Up For Grabs! [Boy Culture]

• Rod Stewart and Son Charged With Battery After New Year’s Eve Party [Vulture]

• Killing Eve: BBC America Renews Assassin Drama For Season 4 [Deadline]

• Oprah Winfrey and Lady Gaga bring each other to tears as the singer reveals she developed PTSD after being “raped repeatedly” at the age of 19 [Daily Mail]

CELEB SNAPS: Leonardo DiCaprio attending The BAFTA Los Angeles Tea Party sponsored by Heineken

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY Leonardo DiCaprio and Zhao Shuzhen are all smiles at The BAFTA Los Angeles Tea Party sponsored by Heineken at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on January 4, 2020 (Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for BAFTA)

Leonardo DiCaprio and Adam Driver hang out at The BAFTA Los Angeles Tea Party sponsored by Heineken at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on January 4, 2020 (Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for BAFTA)

Leonardo DiCaprio attends The BAFTA Los Angeles Tea Party sponsored by Heineken at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on January 4, 2020 (Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for BAFTA)

BEST REAL HOUSEWIVES INSTAGRAM PHOTO OF THE DAY: Nene Leakes

BEST COMEBACK TV TRAILER OF THE DAY: Logan Lerman in Hunters

BEST MUSIC VIDEO OF THE DAY OF THE DAY: “Yummy” by Justin Bieber

BEST RANDOM HOTTIE INSTAGRAM PHOTO OF THE DAY: Alec Ohlaker

BEST CELEBRITY INSTAGRAM PHOTO OF THE DAY: Taron Egerton and Elton John

BEST TV TRAILER OF THE DAY: Outlander

BEST CELEBRITY TWEET OF THE DAY: Joan Rivers

Ever hear someone say "Who are you wearing??" on the Red Carpet? Well, you can thank Joan for that!! She invented the phrase! pic.twitter.com/rvWKgU8VpT — Joan Rivers (@Joan_Rivers) January 5, 2020

