Nibbly Things: Fans Concerned About Adele’s Weight After Photos Surface of Her on Vacation With Harry Styles

Nibbly Things is a roundup of some news items, photos, videos and tweets that you may have missed.
• Adele‘s Beach Shots Spark Concern She’s Too Thin, Can’t Win With Some Fans [TMZ]
• Tired of all the bad news in the world? Artist Mauro Gatti illustrates the best news of 2019! [OMG BLOG]
• Terry Gilliam Would Like to Make it Clear (Again) That He’s an Overburdened White Man [Towleroad]
• Ricky Gervais regrets swipe at Tim Allen [Evil Beet Gossip]
• Kate Hudson isn’t ‘impressed’ that she weighed 136 lbs at the end of 2019 [Celebitchy]
• This is what they’re wearing in Rio [Kenneth in the 212]
• WIN IT: 3 LIKE A BOSS Prize Packs Up For Grabs! [Boy Culture]
• Rod Stewart and Son Charged With Battery After New Year’s Eve Party [Vulture]
• Killing Eve: BBC America Renews Assassin Drama For Season 4 [Deadline]
• Oprah Winfrey and Lady Gaga bring each other to tears as the singer reveals she developed PTSD after being “raped repeatedly” at the age of 19 [Daily Mail]
CELEB SNAPS: Leonardo DiCaprio attending The BAFTA Los Angeles Tea Party sponsored by Heineken
BEST REAL HOUSEWIVES INSTAGRAM PHOTO OF THE DAY: Nene Leakes
BEST COMEBACK TV TRAILER OF THE DAY: Logan Lerman in Hunters
BEST MUSIC VIDEO OF THE DAY OF THE DAY: “Yummy” by Justin Bieber
BEST RANDOM HOTTIE INSTAGRAM PHOTO OF THE DAY: Alec Ohlaker
BEST CELEBRITY INSTAGRAM PHOTO OF THE DAY: Taron Egerton and Elton John
BEST TV TRAILER OF THE DAY: Outlander
BEST CELEBRITY TWEET OF THE DAY: Joan Rivers
