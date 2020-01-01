Socialite Life
Nibbly Things: Kathy Griffin Marries Randy Bick and Lily Tomlin Officiated the Ceremony!

By Michael Prieve 1
Kathy Griffin wedding Photo via Kathy Griffin / Twitter

Nibbly Things is a roundup of some news items, photos, videos and tweets that you may have missed.

Kathy Griffin drops surprise video of her New Year’s wedding that Lily Tomlin officiated [USA Today]

• Check out Barack Obama‘s fave Film/TV picks of 2019! [OMG BLOG]

Pope Slaps Woman Who Grabs Him from Crowd, Asks Forgiveness in New Year’s Remarks: WATCH [Towleroad]

• US soccer team stars Ashlyn Harris and Ali Krieger Marry [Evil Beet Gossip]

• Oof. Worst of 2019: The Actual, Non-Sheer Garments [Go Fug Yourself]

Prince William launches Earthshot Prize, “the Nobel Peace Prize” of environmentalism [Celebitchy]

Lady Gaga Makes Out with Mystery Man After New Year’s Eve Vegas Performance [TMZ]

• A real island boy that gets jiggy: Demaro‘s “Mi Readi” Is Here [Boy Culture]

Beyoncé Shares New Photos of Her Kids in 2019 Recap You Have to See to Believe [E News]

BEST CELEBRITY NEW YEAR’S HOST LOSING IT VIDEO OF THE DAY: Anderson Cooper

BEST REAL HOUSEWIVES INSTAGRAM PHOTO OF THE DAY: Melissa Gorga

BEST CELEBRITY FAMILY NEW YEAR’S PHOTO OF THE DAY: Matt Bomer

BEST SONG OF THE DAY OF THE DAY: “Toss a Coin to Your Witcher” Remix

MOST INTERESTING CELEBRITY MAKEOVER PHOTO DAY: Usher

View this post on Instagram

Rat Pack 2019

A post shared by Usher (@usher) on

BEST CELEBRITY INSTAGRAM PHOTO OF THE DAY: Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper

BEST RANDOM INSTAGRAM HOTTIE PHOTO OF THE DAY: Austin Martin

BEST CELEBRITY TWEET OF THE DAY: Sam Heughan

