Pierson Fodé, Zane Phillips, Ryan Phillippe, and more Insta Snaps
Pierson Fodé, Zane Phillips, Ryan Phillippe, and more Insta Snaps

November 8, 2022
Pierson Fode
Photo via Pierson Fodé/Instagram

In appreciation of the easy-on-the-eye male celebrities, we bring you — Insta Snaps — featuring your favorite male celebrities and their Instagram photos or videos from the last week.

Pierson Fodé quotes, Zane Phillips is ready to paint, Ryan Phillippe is at fish camp, and more celebrity Insta Snaps.

Yes, we know that these men are much more than just eye candy; they are all talented in their respective professions. That said, allow us to be a little superficial for the moment, especially since some of these pics are definitely thirst traps.

Check out the pics and videos!

Sandro Farmhouse (yes, this is a tweet)

Drake Rodger

Marlon Teixeira

Mario Lopez

Boris Kodjoe

Zac Efron

Dr. Mike

Pierson Fodé

Zane Phillips

Ryan Phillippe

