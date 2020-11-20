In today’s Quickies — Sam Smith, Adam Lambert, Dua Lipa, Miley Cyrus, Lil Nas X, Supernatural, Rachel Maddow, and more!

This post will be updated throughout the day with more news, so check back!

The Top Story

Sam Smith‘s first two albums were multi-platinum hits, peaking at Number One and Two on the charts in the U.S. and the U.K. The singer’s emotional and revealing music has earned four Grammys, an Oscar and a Golden Globe.

Smith, who identifies as non-binary and uses they/them pronouns, told CBS This Morning co-host Anthony Mason that their third record, Love Goes, explores a whole new side of themself.

The British artist broke out in 2014, behind the international smash, “Stay with Me.”

“It’s really hard to explain where I come from actually,” Smith told Mason in a CBS Sunday Morning interview in 2014.

Smith was just 22 when they met with Mason that year, in their hometown of Great Chisell, about an hour from London.

“I have such lovely memories of that day. It was a wonderful day,” Smith said.

Smith and Mason walked the same country roads Smith wandered as a teenager, wearing headphones and listening to Beyonce.

“Plan was to move to London and become a famous singer,” Smith said at the time.

Six years later, the singer says success has been a challenge.

“The hardest part has been the fame,” Smith said. “You saw where I grew up… I grew up in a village with no access to queer people and queer spaces until I was 19, 20. So a lot of my growing up was as a gay person and as a queer person has happened in front of people.”

It all came to head last year.

“2019 for me was a fight with my mental health. For the first time ever, I started to get panic attacks and, you know, feeling anxiety. And I think that’s because I was facing it really for the first time,” they said.

