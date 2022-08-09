Shawn Mendes, Tom Prior, Romulo Arantes Neto, and more Insta Snaps

In appreciation of the easy-on-the-eye male celebrities, we bring you — Insta Snaps — featuring your favorite male celebrities and their Instagram photos or videos from the last week.

Shawn Mendes vacations, Tom Prior and his chest, Romulo Arantes Neto enjoys some watermelon, and more celebrity Insta Snaps.

Yes, we know that these men are much more than just eye candy; they are all talented in their respective professions. That said, allow us to be a little superficial for the moment, especially since some of these pics are definitely thirst traps.

Check out the pics and videos!

Chris Salvatore

KJ Apa

Charlie Puth

Nyle Di Marco

Lil Nas X

Yasser Marta

Omar Rudberg

David Hernandez

Michael Cimino

Maluma

Ross Butler

Shawn Mendes

Tom Prior

Romulo Arantes Neto

THE LATEST ON SL