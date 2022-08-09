Shawn Mendes, Tom Prior, Romulo Arantes Neto, and more Insta Snaps

Photo via Shawn Mendes/Instagram
In appreciation of the easy-on-the-eye male celebrities, we bring you — Insta Snaps — featuring your favorite male celebrities and their Instagram photos or videos from the last week.
Shawn Mendes vacations, Tom Prior and his chest, Romulo Arantes Neto enjoys some watermelon, and more celebrity Insta Snaps.
Yes, we know that these men are much more than just eye candy; they are all talented in their respective professions. That said, allow us to be a little superficial for the moment, especially since some of these pics are definitely thirst traps.
Check out the pics and videos!
Chris Salvatore
KJ Apa
Charlie Puth
Nyle Di Marco
Lil Nas X
Yasser Marta
Omar Rudberg
David Hernandez
Michael Cimino
Maluma
Ross Butler
Shawn Mendes
Tom Prior
Romulo Arantes Neto
