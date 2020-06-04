A Shirtless Andy Roddick Bangs That Ball — SL Photo Flashback
Andy Roddick of the US smashes the felt
Andy Roddick of the US smashes the felt off the ball during a practice session in the lead-up for the Australian Open in Melbourne January 11, 2008. The first round of the Australian Open starts on 14 January. (Photo by PAUL CROCK/AFP/Getty Images)
A Shirtless Andy Roddick Bangs That Ball — SL Photo Flashback
A Shirtless Andy Roddick Bangs That Ball — SL Photo Flashback
A Shirtless Andy Roddick Bangs That Ball — SL Photo Flashback
A Shirtless Andy Roddick Bangs That Ball — SL Photo Flashback
A Shirtless Andy Roddick Bangs That Ball — SL Photo Flashback
A Shirtless Andy Roddick Bangs That Ball — SL Photo Flashback
A Shirtless Andy Roddick Bangs That Ball — SL Photo Flashback
US tennis player Andy Roddick watches a
US tennis player Andy Roddick watches a ball Andy Roddick of the US smashes the felt off the ball during a practice session in the lead-up for the Australian Open in Melbourne January 11, 2008. The first round of the Australian Open starts on 14 January. (Photo by PAUL CROCK/AFP/Getty Images)
A Shirtless Andy Roddick Bangs That Ball — SL Photo Flashback
A Shirtless Andy Roddick Bangs That Ball — SL Photo Flashback
A Shirtless Andy Roddick Bangs That Ball — SL Photo Flashback
A Shirtless Andy Roddick Bangs That Ball — SL Photo Flashback
Andy Roddick practicing at the Australian Open 2009 - Previews
MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 13: Andy Roddick of the United Staes of America plays a forehand during a practice session ahead of the Australian Open 2009 at Melbourne Park on January 13, 2009 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Quinn Rooney/Getty Images) *** Local Caption *** Andy Roddick
A Shirtless Andy Roddick Bangs That Ball — SL Photo Flashback
A Shirtless Andy Roddick Bangs That Ball — SL Photo Flashback
A Shirtless Andy Roddick Bangs That Ball — SL Photo Flashback
A Shirtless Andy Roddick Bangs That Ball — SL Photo Flashback
Andy Roddick practicing at the Australian Open 2009 - Previews
MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 13: Andy Roddick of the United Staes of America plays a backhand during a practice session ahead of the Australian Open 2009 at Melbourne Park on January 13, 2009 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Quinn Rooney/Getty Images) *** Local Caption *** Andy Roddick
A Shirtless Andy Roddick Bangs That Ball — SL Photo Flashback
A Shirtless Andy Roddick Bangs That Ball — SL Photo Flashback
A Shirtless Andy Roddick Bangs That Ball — SL Photo Flashback
A Shirtless Andy Roddick Bangs That Ball — SL Photo Flashback
A Shirtless Andy Roddick Bangs That Ball — SL Photo Flashback
A Shirtless Andy Roddick Bangs That Ball — SL Photo Flashback
A Shirtless Andy Roddick Bangs That Ball — SL Photo Flashback
A Shirtless Andy Roddick Bangs That Ball — SL Photo Flashback
A Shirtless Andy Roddick Bangs That Ball — SL Photo Flashback
Former tennis pro Andy Roddick‘s wife, actress Brooklyn Decker, recently stated, “I know we would never push our kids into one sport—exposing them to as many as possible is the way to do it (as well as everything else like theater and art). Personally for me, knowing I’m not sure when my next job will happen, I would love my kids to have more stability in their career.”
Roddick was a huge tennis star in the late ’90s and early 2000’s, which brings us to these photos of Andy sweating it up during a shirtless tennis practice.
Check out Andy while practicing in 2008 and 2009 ahead of the Australian Open at Melbourne Park in Melbourne, Australia.
Socialite Life debuted back in 2003. As a tribute to the thousands of articles and photos that we’ve published over the years, we have reached back into our vault to bring you this SL Flashback.
These flashbacks showcase some of our favorite posts and galleries. This gallery was originally published on January 18, 2009.
Check out more photos of Andy Roddick playing tennis in the gallery above.
THE LATEST
- Meghan Markle Speaks Out on George Floyd’s Death During Graduation Address
- A Shirtless Andy Roddick Bangs That Ball — SL Photo Flashback
- Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter Bring Bill & Ted Vibes to a High School Graduation
- Dwayne Johnson Calls Out Donald Trump Amid Racial Injustice Protests: ‘Where Are You? Where Is Our Leader?’
- Samantha Ware Responds to Lea Michele’s Non-Apology, As More Former Co-Stars Spill on How Awful She Was to Work With
- The Five — John Boyega, Powerful Protesting Moments, a Goose and Dogs, a Message from Donald Trump
- Riverdale Actress Lili Reinhart Comes Out As Bisexual
- K-Pop Fans Overtake White Lives Matter Hashtag to Drown Out Racist Posts