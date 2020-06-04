Socialite Life
A Shirtless Andy Roddick Bangs That Ball — SL Photo Flashback
A Shirtless Andy Roddick Bangs That Ball — SL Photo Flashback

June 4, 2020
Photo by Lucas Dawson/Getty Images
Andy Roddick of the US smashes the felt off the ball during a practice session in the lead-up for the Australian Open in Melbourne January 11, 2008. The first round of the Australian Open starts on 14 January. (Photo by PAUL CROCK/AFP/Getty Images)

Andy Roddick practicing at the Australian Open 2009 - Previews

Andy Roddick of United States plays a forehand during a practice session ahead of the Australian Open 2009 at Melbourne Park on January 17, 2009 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Lucas Dawson/Getty Images)

Andy Roddick practicing at the Australian Open 2009 - Previews

Andy Roddick of United States plays a forehand during a practice session ahead of the Australian Open 2009 at Melbourne Park on January 17, 2009 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Lucas Dawson/Getty Images)

Andy Roddick practicing at the Australian Open 2009 - Previews

Andy Roddick of United States plays a forehand during a practice session ahead of the Australian Open 2009 at Melbourne Park on January 17, 2009 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Lucas Dawson/Getty Images)

Andy Roddick practicing at the Australian Open 2009 - Previews

Andy Roddick of United States plays a forehand during a practice session ahead of the Australian Open 2009 at Melbourne Park on January 17, 2009 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Lucas Dawson/Getty Images)

Andy Roddick of the USA smashes the felt

Andy Roddick of the US smashes the felt off the ball during a practice session in the lead-up for the Australian Open in Melbourne January 11, 2008. The first round of the Australian Open starts on 14 January. (Photo by PAUL CROCK/AFP/Getty Images)

Andy Roddick of the US watches the ball

Andy Roddick of the US smashes the felt off the ball during a practice session in the lead-up for the Australian Open in Melbourne January 11, 2008. The first round of the Australian Open starts on 14 January. (Photo by PAUL CROCK/AFP/Getty Images)

US tennis player Andy Roddick watches a

US tennis player Andy Roddick watches a ball Andy Roddick of the US smashes the felt off the ball during a practice session in the lead-up for the Australian Open in Melbourne January 11, 2008. The first round of the Australian Open starts on 14 January. (Photo by PAUL CROCK/AFP/Getty Images)

US tennis player Andy Roddick watches a

Andy Roddick of the US smashes the felt off the ball during a practice session in the lead-up for the Australian Open in Melbourne January 11, 2008. The first round of the Australian Open starts on 14 January. (Photo by PAUL CROCK/AFP/Getty Images)

US tennis player Andy Roddick (L) speaks

Andy Roddick of the US smashes the felt off the ball during a practice session in the lead-up for the Australian Open in Melbourne January 11, 2008. The first round of the Australian Open starts on 14 January. (Photo by PAUL CROCK/AFP/Getty Images)

US tennis player Andy Roddick watches a

Andy Roddick of the US smashes the felt off the ball during a practice session in the lead-up for the Australian Open in Melbourne January 11, 2008. The first round of the Australian Open starts on 14 January. (Photo by PAUL CROCK/AFP/Getty Images)

Andy Roddick practicing at the Australian Open 2009 - Previews

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 13: Andy Roddick of the United Staes of America plays a forehand during a practice session ahead of the Australian Open 2009 at Melbourne Park on January 13, 2009 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Quinn Rooney/Getty Images) *** Local Caption *** Andy Roddick

Andy Roddick of the US wipes away sweat

Andy Roddick of the US smashes the felt off the ball during a practice session in the lead-up for the Australian Open in Melbourne January 11, 2008. The first round of the Australian Open starts on 14 January. (Photo by PAUL CROCK/AFP/Getty Images)

Andy Roddick of the US serves during an

Andy Roddick of the US smashes the felt off the ball during a practice session in the lead-up for the Australian Open in Melbourne January 11, 2008. The first round of the Australian Open starts on 14 January. (Photo by PAUL CROCK/AFP/Getty Images)

Andy Roddick practicing at the Australian Open 2009 - Previews

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 15: Andy Roddick of the United States serves during a practice session ahead of the Australian Open 2009 at Melbourne Park on January 15, 2009 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Scott Barbour/Getty Images)

Andy Roddick practicing at the Australian Open 2009 - Previews

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 13: Andy Roddick of the United Staes of America plays a backhand during a practice session ahead of the Australian Open 2009 at Melbourne Park on January 13, 2009 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Quinn Rooney/Getty Images) *** Local Caption *** Andy Roddick

Andy Roddick practicing at the Australian Open 2009 - Previews

Andy Roddick of United States plays a forehand during a practice session ahead of the Australian Open 2009 at Melbourne Park on January 17, 2009 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Lucas Dawson/Getty Images)

Andy Roddick practicing at the Australian Open 2009 - Previews

Andy Roddick of United States plays a forehand during a practice session ahead of the Australian Open 2009 at Melbourne Park on January 17, 2009 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Lucas Dawson/Getty Images)

Andy Roddick practicing at the Australian Open 2009 - Previews

Andy Roddick of United States plays a forehand during a practice session ahead of the Australian Open 2009 at Melbourne Park on January 17, 2009 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Lucas Dawson/Getty Images)

Andy Roddick practicing at the Australian Open 2009 - Previews

Andy Roddick of United States plays a forehand during a practice session ahead of the Australian Open 2009 at Melbourne Park on January 17, 2009 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Lucas Dawson/Getty Images)

Andy Roddick practicing at the Australian Open 2009 - Previews

Andy Roddick of United States plays a forehand during a practice session ahead of the Australian Open 2009 at Melbourne Park on January 17, 2009 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Lucas Dawson/Getty Images)

Andy Roddick practicing at the Australian Open 2009 - Previews

Andy Roddick of United States plays a forehand during a practice session ahead of the Australian Open 2009 at Melbourne Park on January 17, 2009 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Lucas Dawson/Getty Images)

Andy Roddick practicing at the Australian Open 2009 - Previews

Andy Roddick of United States plays a forehand during a practice session ahead of the Australian Open 2009 at Melbourne Park on January 17, 2009 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Lucas Dawson/Getty Images)

Andy Roddick practicing at the Australian Open 2009 - Previews

Andy Roddick of United States plays a forehand during a practice session ahead of the Australian Open 2009 at Melbourne Park on January 17, 2009 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Lucas Dawson/Getty Images)

Andy Roddick practicing at the Australian Open 2009 - Previews

Andy Roddick of United States plays a forehand during a practice session ahead of the Australian Open 2009 at Melbourne Park on January 17, 2009 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Lucas Dawson/Getty Images)

Former tennis pro Andy Roddick‘s wife, actress Brooklyn Decker, recently stated, “I know we would never push our kids into one sport—exposing them to as many as possible is the way to do it (as well as everything else like theater and art). Personally for me, knowing I’m not sure when my next job will happen, I would love my kids to have more stability in their career.”

Roddick was a huge tennis star in the late ’90s and early 2000’s, which brings us to these photos of Andy sweating it up during a shirtless tennis practice.

Check out Andy while practicing in 2008 and 2009 ahead of the Australian Open at Melbourne Park in Melbourne, Australia.

Socialite Life debuted back in 2003. As a tribute to the thousands of articles and photos that we’ve published over the years, we have reached back into our vault to bring you this SL Flashback.

