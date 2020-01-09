SL Recommends: Products From Cuisinart, Fishers Finery, Chanel, Thread Spread and More!

Welcome to our new feature, SL Recommends, where we highlight some of our favorite things.

The list can be made up of everything from fashion, products, movies, food, music, tv shows, books, travel destinations, apps, restaurants and really, anything that we truly love.

Some of the things making our list are Cuisinart Chef’s Convection Toaster Oven, The Witcher, Fishers Finery Men’s 100% Pure Cashmere Ribbed Cuffed Hat, The Serious Goose by Jimmy Kimmel and more.

Check out all of our recommendations below.

The weather outside is frightful, but your head can stay warm and delightful. This hat is made from 100% pure, grade A cashmere. Our cashmere is pill-resistant, durable and made from de-haired, 2 ply yarn. Colors include: Black, Heather Gray, Cappuccino, Navy, Cabernet and Charcoal.

No one wants to feel like they’re wearing lipstick (especially a drying matte one). This weightless velvety matte liquid lipstick dries down to a matte finish that lightly hydrates your lips, so it barely feels like you’re wearing anything at all.

The Witcher

Photo via Netflix

While Henry Cavill may be sporting a Barbie wig as Geralt of Rivia, what he’s done with his voice for the role leaves me wanting much, much more of The Witcher.

“Toss a Coin to Your Witcher”

If you’ve been watching The Witcher, you probably have not been able to get this song out of your head. And that is a very good thing.

Written, illustrated, and lettered by Jimmy Kimmel, this picture book challenges young readers to bring the silly out of a very Serious Goose. Inspired by Jimmy’s nickname for his kids, The Serious Goose reminds us to be silly in a serious way. Put your little comedians in front of a mylar mirror and challenge them to make this no-nonsense goose smile. This delightful read-aloud is guaranteed to create gaggles of giggles time and time again!

Kimmel’s proceeds from sales of THE SERIOUS GOOSE will be donated to Children’s Hospital Los Angeles (CHLA) and children’s hospitals around the country.

If you want headphones that are going to block out the noise and immerse yourself in what you’re listening to, then the Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 are going to be the headphones you’re going to need to buy.

Keep your head up to the world with easy access to voice assistants — perfect for music, navigation, weather, and more. Confidently take calls or speak to Alexa anywhere. An unrivaled four-microphone system picks up and isolates your voice while canceling the noise around you.

Sleep in luxury with Thread Spread’s 100% Egyptian cotton 800 thread count sheets. They use Egyptian cotton yarns using a silky soft sateen weave. Plus, their sheets get softer with each wash, lifetime softness, resist fading, and are incredibly eco-friendly.

The large Cuisinart Chef’s Convection Toaster Oven offers nearly all of the capabilities of a full-size oven. It delivers even heat to up to nine slices of bread and can easily handle a 13-inch frozen pizza or a whole roast chicken. Think of it as your second oven.

Does your dog love chewing and destroys every toy that you give them? Then the Goughnuts – Original Dog Chew Ring is the toy for them.

