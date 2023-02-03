Taylor Lautner explains why he was ‘laughing’ when Kanye West interrupted ex Taylor Swift’s VMAs speech

Published by

Taylor Lautner is going back to 2009. On the Wednesday, February 1, episode of his and wife Tay Lautner’s podcast, “The Squeeze,” the actor gave a surprising answer when the blonde beauty asked him, “If you could go back to one moment in your life, what would that be?”

“Probably the 2009 VMAs when I presented the award to Taylor Swift and was unaware that the Kanye [West] thing was not a skit,” the Twilight lead, 30, admitted, referencing the infamous moment when the rapper interrupted the singer’s victory speech.

At the time, Lautner and Swift, 33, had just gone public with their romance, and the Scream Queens alum was the one who presented her with the award. He then stood about “five feet back” while the “You Belong With Me” crooner addressed the audience, only for West, 45, to cause a scene.

“I can barely hear it. I can’t see them,” he recalled of not being able to get the full picture of the incident. “I’m just assuming that this whole thing was a practiced and rehearsed skit because why else would Kanye West be jumping up on the stage interrupting Taylor Swift?”

The movie star admitted he was “laughing” at the ordeal, because even though he couldn’t hear what was going on, he assumed whatever was happening was “probably really funny.”

It wasn’t until the songwriter “turned back around and I saw her face for the first time, I was like, ‘Oh. That wasn’t good,'” Lautner concluded.

The Grammy winner and Lautner began dating in the summer of 2009 after meeting on the set of Valentine’s Day, but things fizzled out by that December. Despite the short timeline, the pair have never talked poorly of the other, and Swift even penned the sweet track “Back to December” in his honor.

And while most of her breakup tunes paint her exes in a negative light, this was arguably the first one where she admitted she was to blame for their soured romance.

“Up until now, I haven’t really felt like I really needed to apologize to someone,” she explained in an interview at the time. “It’s just necessary.”