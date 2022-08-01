Taylor Swift annihilates Kylie Jenner in ‘climate criminal’ private jet usage stakes

Published by

OK Magazine

As the climate crisis continues, celebrities have come under fire for their excessive use of private jets. Kylie Jenner sparked controversy after reportedly using her plane for easily drivable distances, taking flights as short as 17 minutes.

However, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum isn’t even close to being the celebrity that uses her private jet the most. Taylor Swift allegedly took 170 separate flights between Saturday, January 1, and Tuesday, July 19.

mega

INSTACART EMPLOYEE CLAIMS HE ‘HEARD A BABY SCREAM’ WHEN HE DELIVERED TO KYLIE JENNER’S HOUSE, REALITY STAR HITS BACK

The singer’s total flight time via private jet came to a whopping 22,923 minutes or nearly 16 days, according to a study conducted on celebrity jet usage. That means that Swift’s total flight emissions equaled to 8,293.54 tonnes of carbon — over 1,000 times more than the average person.

The “Teardrops On My Guitar” artist’s reps claimed the information was not entirely accurate.

“Taylor’s jet is loaned out regularly to other individuals,” a spokesperson for Swift explained. “To attribute most or all of these trips to her is blatantly incorrect.”

mega

The celebrity with the second most amount of carbon emissions stemming from a private aircraft is boxer Floyd Mayweather. He took 177 flights, including one 10 minute flight, resulting in roughly 7,076.8 tonnes of CO2 emissions.

Baseball star Alex Rodriguez took 106 flights from January to July, emitting 5,342.7 tonnes of CO2.

mega

CELEBRATE NATIONAL BIKINI DAY BY HOPPING ON THE HOTTEST KARDASHIAN-APPROVED SWIMWEAR TRENDS OF THE SUMMER — SHOP NOW

Despite not topping the list, the Life of Kylie star’s mother, Kris Jenner, is reportedly concerned about her over-the-top purchases — especially when it comes to her $72 million plane.

“Kylie has been spending so much that, after she bought the jet, her mom had to step in and tell her to slow down,” an insider spilled.

Another source added that the momager “is urging her to be more responsible with her money” and “make wise investments” but the 24-year-old “does what she wants.”

U.K. marketing firm Yard conducted the study on celebrity jet usage. Swift’s spokesperson gave their statement to Rolling Stone.