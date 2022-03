+40 View Gallery

The 2022 SAG Awards Red Carpet – The Men (Photos) 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 37 38 39 40 41 42 43 44 The 2022 SAG Awards Red Carpet SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 27: Jared Leto attends the 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards at Barker Hangar on February 27, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. 1184596 (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for WarnerMedia) The 2022 SAG Awards Red Carpet – The Men (Photos) The 2022 SAG Awards Red Carpet SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 27: Aaron Dominguez attends the 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards at Barker Hangar on February 27, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. 1184596 (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for WarnerMedia) The 2022 SAG Awards Red Carpet – The Men (Photos) The 2022 SAG Awards Red Carpet SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 27: Jamie Dornan attends the 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards at Barker Hangar on February 27, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for WarnerMedia) The 2022 SAG Awards Red Carpet – The Men (Photos) The 2022 SAG Awards Red Carpet SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 27: Casey Thomas Brown attends the 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards at Barker Hangar on February 27, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. 1184596 (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for WarnerMedia) The 2022 SAG Awards Red Carpet – The Men (Photos) The 2022 SAG Awards Red Carpet SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 27: Bradley Cooper attends the 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Barker Hangar on February 27, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) The 2022 SAG Awards Red Carpet – The Men (Photos) The 2022 SAG Awards Red Carpet SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 27: Jon Bernthal attends the 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards at Barker Hangar on February 27, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. 1184596 (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for WarnerMedia) The 2022 SAG Awards Red Carpet – The Men (Photos) The 2022 SAG Awards Red Carpet SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 27: Leslie Odom Jr. attends the 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards at Barker Hangar on February 27, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. 1184596 (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for WarnerMedia) The 2022 SAG Awards Red Carpet – The Men (Photos) The 2022 SAG Awards Red Carpet SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 27: Ian Bohen attends the 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards at Barker Hangar on February 27, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. 1184596 (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for WarnerMedia) The 2022 SAG Awards Red Carpet – The Men (Photos) The 2022 SAG Awards Red Carpet SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 27: Robin de Jesús attends the 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards at Barker Hangar on February 27, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. 1184596 (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for WarnerMedia) The 2022 SAG Awards Red Carpet – The Men (Photos) The 2022 SAG Awards Red Carpet SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 27: Paul Downs attends the 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards at Barker Hangar on February 27, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. 1184596 (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for WarnerMedia) The 2022 SAG Awards Red Carpet – The Men (Photos) The 2022 SAG Awards Red Carpet SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 27: Carl Clemons-Hopkins attends the 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards at Barker Hangar on February 27, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. 1184596 (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for WarnerMedia) The 2022 SAG Awards Red Carpet – The Men (Photos) The 2022 SAG Awards Red Carpet SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 27: Johnny Sibilly attends the 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards at Barker Hangar on February 27, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. 1184596 (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for WarnerMedia) The 2022 SAG Awards Red Carpet – The Men (Photos) The 2022 SAG Awards Red Carpet SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 27: Kieran Culkin attends the 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards at Barker Hangar on February 27, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. 1184596 (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for WarnerMedia) The 2022 SAG Awards Red Carpet – The Men (Photos) The 2022 SAG Awards Red Carpet SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 27: Evan Peters attends the 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards at Barker Hangar on February 27, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for WarnerMedia) The 2022 SAG Awards Red Carpet – The Men (Photos) The 2022 SAG Awards Red Carpet SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 27: Andrew Garfield attends the 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards at Barker Hangar on February 27, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. 1184596 (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for WarnerMedia) The 2022 SAG Awards Red Carpet – The Men (Photos) The 2022 SAG Awards Red Carpet SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 27: Daniel Durant attends the 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Barker Hangar on February 27, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) The 2022 SAG Awards Red Carpet – The Men (Photos) The 2022 SAG Awards Red Carpet SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 27: Michael Keaton attends the 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards at Barker Hangar on February 27, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. 1184596 (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for WarnerMedia) The 2022 SAG Awards Red Carpet – The Men (Photos) The 2022 SAG Awards Red Carpet SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 27: Mark Indelicato attends the 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards at Barker Hangar on February 27, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. 1184596 (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for WarnerMedia) The 2022 SAG Awards Red Carpet – The Men (Photos) The 2022 SAG Awards Red Carpet SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 27: (L-R) Sophie Hunter and Benedict Cumberbatch attend the 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards at Barker Hangar on February 27, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. 1184596 (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for WarnerMedia) The 2022 SAG Awards Red Carpet – The Men (Photos) The 2022 SAG Awards Red Carpet SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 27: Daveed Diggs attends the 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards at Barker Hangar on February 27, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. 1184596 (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for WarnerMedia) The 2022 SAG Awards Red Carpet – The Men (Photos) The 2022 SAG Awards Red Carpet SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 27: Kid Cudi attends the 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards at Barker Hangar on February 27, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for WarnerMedia) The 2022 SAG Awards Red Carpet – The Men (Photos) The 2022 SAG Awards Red Carpet SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 27: Lin-Manuel Miranda attends the 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards at Barker Hangar on February 27, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. 1184596 (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for WarnerMedia) The 2022 SAG Awards Red Carpet – The Men (Photos) The 2022 SAG Awards Red Carpet SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 27: Lee Jung-jae attends the 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards at Barker Hangar on February 27, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. 1184596 (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for WarnerMedia) The 2022 SAG Awards Red Carpet – The Men (Photos) The 2022 SAG Awards Red Carpet SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 27: Javier Bardem attends the 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards at Barker Hangar on February 27, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. 1184596 (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for WarnerMedia) The 2022 SAG Awards Red Carpet – The Men (Photos) The 2022 SAG Awards Red Carpet SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 27: Kodi Smit-McPhee attends the 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Barker Hangar on February 27, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) The 2022 SAG Awards Red Carpet – The Men (Photos) The 2022 SAG Awards Red Carpet SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 27: Rob Morgan attends the 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Barker Hangar on February 27, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) The 2022 SAG Awards Red Carpet – The Men (Photos) The 2022 SAG Awards Red Carpet SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 27: Ross Butler attends the 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards at Barker Hangar on February 27, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. 1184596 (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for WarnerMedia) The 2022 SAG Awards Red Carpet – The Men (Photos) The 2022 SAG Awards Red Carpet SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 27: Billy Crudup attends the 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Barker Hangar on February 27, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) The 2022 SAG Awards Red Carpet – The Men (Photos) The 2022 SAG Awards Red Carpet SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 27: Jason Ritter attends the 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Barker Hangar on February 27, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) The 2022 SAG Awards Red Carpet – The Men (Photos) The 2022 SAG Awards Red Carpet SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 27: Oscar Isaac attends the 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Barker Hangar on February 27, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) The 2022 SAG Awards Red Carpet – The Men (Photos) The 2022 SAG Awards Red Carpet SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 27: Jeremy Strong attends the 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Barker Hangar on February 27, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) The 2022 SAG Awards Red Carpet – The Men (Photos) The 2022 SAG Awards Red Carpet SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 27: Nicholas Braun attends the 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Barker Hangar on February 27, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) The 2022 SAG Awards Red Carpet – The Men (Photos) The 2022 SAG Awards Red Carpet SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 27: (L-R) Christine Baumgartner and Kevin Costner attend the 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Barker Hangar on February 27, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) The 2022 SAG Awards Red Carpet – The Men (Photos) The 2022 SAG Awards Red Carpet SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 27: Haley Joel Osment attends the 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Barker Hangar on February 27, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) The 2022 SAG Awards Red Carpet – The Men (Photos) The 2022 SAG Awards Red Carpet SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 27: Patrick Wilson attends the 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Barker Hangar on February 27, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) The 2022 SAG Awards Red Carpet – The Men (Photos) The 2022 SAG Awards Red Carpet SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 27: Graham Rogers attends the 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Barker Hangar on February 27, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) The 2022 SAG Awards Red Carpet – The Men (Photos) The 2022 SAG Awards Red Carpet SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 27: Troy Kotsur attends the 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Barker Hangar on February 27, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) The 2022 SAG Awards Red Carpet – The Men (Photos) The 2022 SAG Awards Red Carpet SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 27: Alan Ruck attends the 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Barker Hangar on February 27, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) The 2022 SAG Awards Red Carpet – The Men (Photos) The 2022 SAG Awards Red Carpet SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 27: Luke Grimes attends the 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Barker Hangar on February 27, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) The 2022 SAG Awards Red Carpet – The Men (Photos) The 2022 SAG Awards Red Carpet SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 27: Ruairi O'Connor attends the 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Barker Hangar on February 27, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) The 2022 SAG Awards Red Carpet – The Men (Photos) The 2022 SAG Awards Red Carpet SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 27: Sacha Dhawan attends the 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Barker Hangar on February 27, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) The 2022 SAG Awards Red Carpet – The Men (Photos) The 2022 SAG Awards Red Carpet SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 27: Tim McGraw attends the 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Barker Hangar on February 27, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) The 2022 SAG Awards Red Carpet – The Men (Photos) The 2022 SAG Awards Red Carpet SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 27: Murray Bartlett attends the 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Barker Hangar on February 27, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) The 2022 SAG Awards Red Carpet – The Men (Photos) The 2022 SAG Awards Red Carpet SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 27: Jack Huston attends the 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Barker Hangar on February 27, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Last night (Feb. 27, 2022), some of Hollywood’s best and brightest walked the red carpet at the 28th SAG Awards.

One of the best parts of the Screen Actors Guild Awards show was, of course, all of the incredible red carpet fashion. While a number of the men rocked the typical black tuxedo or suit, there were plenty of men who pushed the fashion envelope.

Here are five of our favorite non-traditional looks from the 2022 SAG Awards red carpet

Jeremy Strong

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 27: Jeremy Strong attends the 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Barker Hangar on February 27, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Andrew Garfield

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 27: Andrew Garfield attends the 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards at Barker Hangar on February 27, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. 1184596 (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for WarnerMedia)

Jared Leto

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 27: Jared Leto attends the 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards at Barker Hangar on February 27, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. 1184596 (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for WarnerMedia)

Kodi Smit-McPhee

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 27: Kodi Smit-McPhee attends the 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Barker Hangar on February 27, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Jamie Dornan

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 27: Jamie Dornan attends the 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards at Barker Hangar on February 27, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for WarnerMedia)

Launch the gallery above to see all the men on the 2022 SAG Awards red carpet.

