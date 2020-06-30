2010 Shirtless Male Celebrity Photo Roundup
Former “Days Of Our Lives” hunk and model for Abercrombie & Fitch ,Trevor Donovan has joined the sexy cast of 90210! Trevor was seen shirtless in Marina Del Ray, California today August 24, 2009 while filming 90210 on location! Photo by Fame Pictures, Inc -
Gossip Girl stars Chace Crawford, Penn Badgley and Blake Lively were seen hanging out on the balcony of their penthouse at their hotel in Miami before the Superbowl. Chace spent time looking out to the ocean while flexing and throwing quarters as far as he could while Blake affectionately sat on her boyfriend's lap and appeared to be giving him lapdances in between showering him with kisses....Photo by Flynet
Peter "The SituAsian" Le from "K-town" hits Tinsel Town with a visit to the My House lounge "K-town" is being billed as the Asian-American version of the hit reality show "Jersey Shore". Saturday September 25 2010. Photograph: Hellmuth Dominguez, PacificCoastNews.com
Madonna's boy toy beau Jesus Luz spends time with friends on Ipanema beach in Rio de Janeiro. The 24-year-old Brazilian model showed off his ripped torso as he swam in the blue ocean - a tattoo of his own name could be seen across his back. He (very!) happily posed with various groups of young girls on the beach. Thursday September 2 2010. Photograph: PacificCoastNews.com
A shirtless Mario Lopez quenches his thrust with a CytoSport Muscle Milk Light vanilla creme after an hour and a half of sparing in a boxing club. Muscle milk is a dietary supplement for individuals who wish to enhance lean muscle while reducing caloric intake to help with weight management. Saturday September 4, 2010 Photograph: Nate Jones, Sam Sharma, PacificCoastNews.com
Temperatures will certainly rise at the All England Lawn Tennis Club when these male stars appear at this year's Wimbledon grand slam tournament. Tennis star Andy Roddick strips down to his shorts on his morning run while his wife, swimwear model Brooklyn Decker films for the romantic comedy "Just Go With It", co-starring Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston. Tuesday April 20 2010. Photograph: © Will Binns, PacificCoastNews.com
A shirtless Mark Wahlberg packs on the pounds for his role in his latest film, "The Fighter". Wahlberg, who usually looks in shape, is seen with a bit of a belly as he seeks comfort from the heat under an umbrella on set. March 5, 2010. Photograph: Andrew Shawaf, PacificCoastNews.com
Maxim Chmerkovskiy of "Dancing with the Stars" stretches and does push-ups on the sandy shores of Malibu. The Ukrainian-Latin ballroom dancer recently celebrated his 30th birthday in NYC. Thursday February 4, 2010. Photograph: James Breeden © PacificCoastNews.com
Derek Hough of "Dancing with the Stars" showing off his toned abs as he goes running in Runyon Canyon, California. According to reports in the UK press, the toned US dancer has been spotted at British singing star Cheryl Cole's UK home on Thursday and Friday night. Cole, 26, is currently divorcing her soccer star husband Ashley Cole following numerous allegations if infidelity. She met Hough, 25, on the set of her video for her hit single "Parachute". Sunday May 30 2010. Photograph: James Breeden, PacificCoastNews.com
Dennis Quaid shows off his toned body while taking a surf lesson in Hawaii. The 55 year old actor had an early morning private surf lesson and is seen taking a cigarette break shortly after. Quaid, who was sporting a black pair of board shorts, struggled in the choppy waters and failed to stand up. February 1, 2010. Photograph: PacificCoastNews.com
Hayden Panettiere continues to enjoy the company of Ukrainian heavyweight boxer, Wladimir Klitschko, while vacationing in Miami. The 20 year old "Heroes" hottie and 33 year old Klitschko had lunch together poolside, while security and a midget kept an eye on them. Photograph: Ben Dome/Bret Thompsett, PacificCoastNews.com
In the late 2000s and the early 2010s, at the end of each year Socialite Life published a number of year-end-roundups and one of the most popular roundups was our Shirtless Celebrity Photo Roundup.
This time around we are revisiting the year 2010!
What was popular in 2010? The number one song of the year was “Tik Tok” by Kesha. The biggest box office hit of the year was Toy Story 3, and American Idol was the number one TV show in the nation. 2008 was also the year that Jesse James and Sandra Bullock split as well as Penn Badgley and Blake Lively.
Back in 2010 some of the celebrities that we featured were Kellan Lutz, Terry Crews, Pauly D, Prince Harry, Jude Law, Matt Lanter, Craig David, Josh Hartnett, and more!
Socialite Life debuted back in 2003. As a tribute to the thousands of articles and photos that we’ve published over the years, we have reached back into our vault to bring you this SL Flashback.
These flashbacks showcase some of our favorite posts and galleries. This gallery was originally published on December 30, 2010.
Pour yourself a tall cool glass of water and then launch the 2010 Shirtless Male Celebrity Photo Roundup gallery above for some hotness.
