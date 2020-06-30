2010 Shirtless Male Celebrity Photo Roundup

+38 View Gallery

Lance Armstrong jogging in Mexico. Photo by Flynet Pictures

September 7, 2010: Matt Lanter spotted flexing his sexy body on the set of "90210" in Los Angeles, California. Mandatory Byline: The Media Circuit/INFphoto.com

August 28, 2010: LeBron James is spotted hanging out poolside at the W Hotel in Miami Beach, Florida. Credit: INFphoto.com

August 2, 2010: Mike Sorrentino, The Situation photographed playing volleyball while filming the Jersey Shore today in Seaside Heights, New Jersey. Credit: Daniel/Mauceri/INFphoto.com

July 20, 2010: Sienna Miller and Jude Law continue their holiday and enjoy a day playing in the ocean with three of Jude's children in Otranto, Apulia, Italy. Credit: Ciao Pix/INFphoto.com

Channing Tatum goes for a swim.

Josh Hartnett and Romina Ferrara get cozy on the beach on the Italian island of Ischia. Credit: INFphoto.com

July 8, 2010: Cristiano Ronaldo spotted hanging out with friends and beating the heat poolside on the Gansevoort Hotel rooftop in New York City. Credit: INFphoto.com

June 18, 2010: Italian footballer Sebastian Giovinco hangs out poolside with friends at the W Hotel on Miami Beach in Miami, Florida. Credit: INFphoto.com

Jude Law seen post workout.

June 15, 2010: Kellan Lutz gets sized up for his loincloth for his upcoming film, 'Immortals'. He is set to play Greek God 'Poseidon' in his latest movie project. Credit: PI/INFphoto.com

June 13, 2010: Christopher Meloni with his son Dante on vacation at Club 55 in Saint Tropez, France. Credit: INFphoto.com

May 31, 2010: Jeremy Piven and lady friend spend Memorial Day on the beach in Malibu, California. Credit: Larsen/Tony/INFphoto.com

March 24, 2010: Spanish tennis player Fernando Verdasco goes jet-skiing before taking part in the Sony Ericsson Open in Miami, Florida. Credit: INFphoto.com

Scott Disick hits the beach. Photo by INFphoto.com

January 31, 2010: Prince Harry enjoys a spot of fishing in the sunshine on board a boat while out in the Caribbean. Photo by INFphoto.com

Marc Jacobs with his boyfriend Martone St Barth 2009-2010 Caraibi Antille Francesi Isola Di St. Barth.

January 1, 2010: Matthew Morrison pictured at the Fontainebleau Hotel in South Beach, Florida. Credit: INFphoto.com

Craig David seen out jogging shirtless in Miami. Miami beach, Florida. Photo by WENN.com

Julio Jose Iglesias Jr. rides his bike around Miami shirtless in Miami, Florida. Photo by WENN.com

Actor Jean-Claude Van Damme climbed into a van shirtless in St. Tropez, France on July 20, 2010. Photo by Fame Pictures, Inc

Former "Days Of Our Lives" hunk and model for Abercrombie & Fitch ,Trevor Donovan has joined the sexy cast of 90210! Trevor was seen shirtless in Marina Del Ray, California today August 24, 2009 while filming 90210 on location! Photo by Fame Pictures, Inc

Landon Donovan and other members of the LA Galaxy football team have a fun day out in Newcastle, New South Wales Australia... Photo by Flynet

Singer Britney Spears and her boyfriend Jason Trawick leaving the pool and heading back up to their room for a little lunch on the balcony before watching a wedding ceremony in Maui, HI... Photo by Flynet

Pauly D and Vinnie leaving their Miami hotel. Pauly D walks around all day shirtless... Photo by Flynet

Pauly D and Vinnie of the hit show The Jersey Shore hit the beach in Miami. The boys enjoyed an hour of sunbathing and girl watching while showing off their abs!... Photo by Flynet

Gossip Girl stars Chace Crawford, Penn Badgley and Blake Lively were seen hanging out on the balcony of their penthouse at their hotel in Miami before the Superbowl. Chace spent time looking out to the ocean while flexing and throwing quarters as far as he could while Blake affectionately sat on her boyfriend's lap and appeared to be giving him lapdances in between showering him with kisses....Photo by Flynet

Terry Crews at the New York Stock Exchange on August 19, 2010 in New York City. (Photo by Getty Images)

Cameron Diaz and Alex Rodriguez working out. Photo via Bauer-Griffin

Brian Austin Green and Megan Fox hit the beach. Photo via Bauer-Griffin

Simon Baker hits the beach. Photo via Bauer-Griffin

Thursday November 25, 2010. Landon Donovan enjoys some time at the beach in Sydney, ahead of the LA Galaxy's match against the Newcastle Jets on Saturday. Photograph: Carlos Costas, PacificCoastNews.com

Wednesday October 6 2010. A shirtless Tom Cruise performs his own stunts on the set of "Mission Impossible 4" in Prague, Czech Republic. Photograph: PacificCoastNews.com

Peter "The SituAsian" Le from "K-town" hits Tinsel Town with a visit to the My House lounge "K-town" is being billed as the Asian-American version of the hit reality show "Jersey Shore". Saturday September 25 2010. Photograph: Hellmuth Dominguez, PacificCoastNews.com

Madonna's boy toy beau Jesus Luz spends time with friends on Ipanema beach in Rio de Janeiro. The 24-year-old Brazilian model showed off his ripped torso as he swam in the blue ocean - a tattoo of his own name could be seen across his back. He (very!) happily posed with various groups of young girls on the beach. Thursday September 2 2010. Photograph: PacificCoastNews.com

A shirtless Mario Lopez quenches his thrust with a CytoSport Muscle Milk Light vanilla creme after an hour and a half of sparing in a boxing club. Muscle milk is a dietary supplement for individuals who wish to enhance lean muscle while reducing caloric intake to help with weight management. Saturday September 4, 2010 Photograph: Nate Jones, Sam Sharma, PacificCoastNews.com

Temperatures will certainly rise at the All England Lawn Tennis Club when these male stars appear at this year's Wimbledon grand slam tournament. Tennis star Andy Roddick strips down to his shorts on his morning run while his wife, swimwear model Brooklyn Decker films for the romantic comedy "Just Go With It", co-starring Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston. Tuesday April 20 2010. Photograph: © Will Binns, PacificCoastNews.com

A shirtless Mark Wahlberg packs on the pounds for his role in his latest film, "The Fighter". Wahlberg, who usually looks in shape, is seen with a bit of a belly as he seeks comfort from the heat under an umbrella on set. March 5, 2010. Photograph: Andrew Shawaf, PacificCoastNews.com

Maxim Chmerkovskiy of "Dancing with the Stars" stretches and does push-ups on the sandy shores of Malibu. The Ukrainian-Latin ballroom dancer recently celebrated his 30th birthday in NYC. Thursday February 4, 2010. Photograph: James Breeden © PacificCoastNews.com

Derek Hough of "Dancing with the Stars" showing off his toned abs as he goes running in Runyon Canyon, California. According to reports in the UK press, the toned US dancer has been spotted at British singing star Cheryl Cole's UK home on Thursday and Friday night. Cole, 26, is currently divorcing her soccer star husband Ashley Cole following numerous allegations if infidelity. She met Hough, 25, on the set of her video for her hit single "Parachute". Sunday May 30 2010. Photograph: James Breeden, PacificCoastNews.com

Dennis Quaid shows off his toned body while taking a surf lesson in Hawaii. The 55 year old actor had an early morning private surf lesson and is seen taking a cigarette break shortly after. Quaid, who was sporting a black pair of board shorts, struggled in the choppy waters and failed to stand up. February 1, 2010. Photograph: PacificCoastNews.com

Hayden Panettiere continues to enjoy the company of Ukrainian heavyweight boxer, Wladimir Klitschko, while vacationing in Miami. The 20 year old "Heroes" hottie and 33 year old Klitschko had lunch together poolside, while security and a midget kept an eye on them. Photograph: Ben Dome/Bret Thompsett, PacificCoastNews.com

In the late 2000s and the early 2010s, at the end of each year Socialite Life published a number of year-end-roundups and one of the most popular roundups was our Shirtless Celebrity Photo Roundup.

This time around we are revisiting the year 2010!

What was popular in 2010? The number one song of the year was “Tik Tok” by Kesha. The biggest box office hit of the year was Toy Story 3, and American Idol was the number one TV show in the nation. 2008 was also the year that Jesse James and Sandra Bullock split as well as Penn Badgley and Blake Lively.

Back in 2010 some of the celebrities that we featured were Kellan Lutz, Terry Crews, Pauly D, Prince Harry, Jude Law, Matt Lanter, Craig David, Josh Hartnett, and more!

January 31, 2010: Prince Harry enjoys a spot of fishing in the sunshine on board a boat while out in the Caribbean. Photo by INFphoto.com

Socialite Life debuted back in 2003. As a tribute to the thousands of articles and photos that we’ve published over the years, we have reached back into our vault to bring you this SL Flashback.

These flashbacks showcase some of our favorite posts and galleries. This gallery was originally published on December 30, 2010.

Pour yourself a tall cool glass of water and then launch the 2010 Shirtless Male Celebrity Photo Roundup gallery above for some hotness.

