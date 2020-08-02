2011 Shirtless Male Celebrity Photo Roundup
Zac Efron enjoys some downtime skateboarding with a couple of friends along the beach
Zac Efron enjoys some downtime skateboarding with two friends along the beach. The hunky teen star, 23, showed off his skateboarding skills as he cruised down the boardwalk shirtless on his long board. Accompanied by his friend, actor Ryan Rottman, and another male friend - the trio tossed around a football before Efron took his hand at the monkey bars, showcasing his toned physique and also a freshly inked feather tattoo on the inset of his upper right arm. Efron, who just finished filming his scenes for the upcoming Garry Marshall-film 'New Year's Eve,' held onto the back of his friend's red Jeep as he towed him through the car park. The trio then walked to a nearby restaurant for lunch and beers - at the restaurant the two actors graciously posed with two female fans and enjoyed a glass of beer before Efron headed out with his skateboard in hand. Photograph: PacificCoastNews.com
Justin Bieber Strips Down To His Boxers By The Pool
Justin Bieber is seen by the pool in Miami, Florida. The Canadian pop star is on a self-imposed month off to relax with friends before working on his next album. Justin is seen eating and later strips to his underwear and takes a dip in the pool. Photo by INFphoto.com
Bruce Springsteen Takes a Walk on the Beach
American music legend/singer Bruce Springsteen was seen taking a walk on the beach in Palm Beach, Florida after visiting his longtime bandmate, saxophone player Clarence Clemons, who reportedly had brain surgery on Tuesday after just recently suffering a serious stroke at his home in Florida. It was announced that Clarence had passed away 2 days later on Saturday morning due to complications. Photo by INFphoto.com
Craig David, Aston Merrygold & Marvin Humes of JLS Shirtless at Poolside
Aston Merrygold (green trunks) and Marvin Humes (not pictured) of the UK boy band JLS at a South Beach hotel in Miami Beach, Florida. They spent their time at the poolside chatting up with women, drinking cocktails and cooling off in the pool. Photo by INFphoto.com
Adrian Grenier Is Loving His Vacation Time in Miami
Adrian Grenier is living it up while vacationing in Miami, Florida with a friend (not pictured). Adrian and his friend went for a swim in the ocean, then lounged on a luxury sunbed. The pair treated themselves to strawberry daiquiris, toasting one another as they lay side by side. Photo by Ciao Pix/INFphoto.com
The Professionals of ìDWTS" Party At The Beach
The professionals of Dancing With The Stars took to the beach in Malibu, California on August 25, 2011 for a little playtime. The question game for the celebrity cast of this seasons of "Dancing with the Stars'" will come to an end as they will be announced live on ABC Monday August 29th, during an episode of "Bachelor Pad." Pictured here is dancer Maksim Chmerkovskiy. Photo by Fame Pictures, Inc
Shauna Robertson Rocks Bikini Bod While On Vacation With Fiance Edward Norton
Actor Edward Norton and sexy producer fiance Shauna Robertson enjoyed some vacation time in Costa Smeralda, Italy on July 7th and 8th, 2011. The happy couple had a little trouble mastering the jet-ski the first day of vacation and enjoyed the beach the second. Shauna rocked a hot bikini body both days while Edward looked just okay. Photo by Fame Pictures, Inc
Dane Cook And Girlfriend On A Romantic Hawaiian Get-A-Way
Comedian Dane Cook enjoys a romantic Hawaiian get-a-way with his brunette GF, Dane showed off a newly toned beach body. The pair had no issues with PDA as they grabbed each other for hugs and kisses. The couple looked happy as they laugh and joked and Dane took to riding some Hawaiian surf.... Photo by Flynet
Tom Cruise And Family Celebrating His 49th Birthday In Miami
Actor Tom Cruise celebrating his 49th Birthday with his wife Katie Holmes, their daughter Suri Cruise, his son Connor Cruise and other friends at the Soho Beach House Miami Hotel in Miami, FL. Katie danced to a little Caribbean music when she arrived. Tom sat at a table while he watched daughter Suri play with a beach ball in her bikini and face paint. Connor and some friends went swimming in the ocean and there was a topless girl swimming right by the group. Photo by Flynet
Caleb Followill Hanging Out Poolside On The Day Of His Wedding
Kings Of Leon rocker Caleb Followill, his brother Jared, other bandmates, his fiance Lily Aldridge and family members hanging out poolside on the day of his wedding at the San Ysidro Ranch in Montecito, CA. Later on in the day Caleb and Lily married in an intimate ceremony. Photo by Flynet
Alex O'Loughlin Having A Busy Day In Hawaii
Actor Alex O'Loughlin seen having an extremely busy day in Oahu, HI. Alex started the day off by going surfing with some friends, then he went on a jog and then to the grocery store where he bought a bunch of beer and ice including some St. Pauli Girl Non-Alcoholic beer. Alex is in Hawaii shooting the hit show 'Hawaii Five-O'. Photo by Flynet
A shirtless Kellan Lutz goes on a rigorous workout by the beach in LA - jogging along the boardwalk before showing off his skills on the rings
A shirtless Kellan Lutz, 26, goes on a rigorous workout by the beach in LA - jogging along the boardwalk before showing off his skills on the rings. The "Twilight" hunk is seen listening to an mp3 player, donning Nike sweatshorts and running shoes. The physically fit actor also sported a pedometer - with a reading of 722 steps and counting! Photograph: Kevin Perkins / Pedro Andrade/ PacificCoastNews.com
Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine is seen shirtless on the set of his new music video
Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine is seen shirtless on the set of his new music video. Adam, who is also a judge on the hit talent show "The Voice", could be seen walking around on the set in between takes. Photograph: Kevin Perkins/Pedro Andrade/ PacificCoastNews.com
Wimbledon runner-up Rafael Nadal takes a well earned rest with friends on the Spanish island of Formentera
Wimbledon runner-up Rafael Nadal takes a well earned rest with friends on the Spanish island of Formentera. The French Open champion seemed in good spirits, despite losing his title to Serbian Novak Djokovic at the weekend and larked around in the water with his friends. Photograph: Solarpix/PacificCoastNews.com
A shirtless and sweaty Kellen Lutz takes a run along the strand in Santa Monica
A shirtless and sweaty Kellen Lutz takes a run along the strand in Santa Monica. The Twilight hunk was doing a "Rocky" style workout along the beach while listening to his ipod. Photograph: Perkins/Shirley/PacificCoastNews.com
In the late 2000s and the early 2010s, at the end of each year Socialite Life published a number of year-end-roundups and one of the most popular roundups was our Shirtless Celebrity Photo Roundup.
This time around we are revisiting the year 2011!
What was popular in 2011? The number one song of the year was “Rolling in the Deep” by Adele. The biggest box office hit of the year was Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part II and Sunday Night Football was the number one TV show in the nation. 2008 was also the year that Ashton Kutcher and Demi Moore split as well as Kim Kardashian and Kris Humphries.
Back in 2011 some of the celebrities that we featured were Zac Efron, Ryan Gosling, Henry Cavill, Darren Criss, Kellan Lutz, Andy Cohen, and more!
Socialite Life debuted back in 2003. As a tribute to the thousands of articles and photos that we’ve published over the years, we have reached back into our vault to bring you this SL Flashback.
These flashbacks showcase some of our favorite posts and galleries. This gallery was originally published on December 31, 2011.
