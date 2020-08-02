2011 Shirtless Male Celebrity Photo Roundup

Zac Efron enjoys some downtime skateboarding with a couple of friends along the beach

Zac Efron enjoys some downtime skateboarding with two friends along the beach. The hunky teen star, 23, showed off his skateboarding skills as he cruised down the boardwalk shirtless on his long board. Accompanied by his friend, actor Ryan Rottman, and another male friend - the trio tossed around a football before Efron took his hand at the monkey bars, showcasing his toned physique and also a freshly inked feather tattoo on the inset of his upper right arm. Efron, who just finished filming his scenes for the upcoming Garry Marshall-film 'New Year's Eve,' held onto the back of his friend's red Jeep as he towed him through the car park. The trio then walked to a nearby restaurant for lunch and beers - at the restaurant the two actors graciously posed with two female fans and enjoyed a glass of beer before Efron headed out with his skateboard in hand. Photograph: PacificCoastNews.com