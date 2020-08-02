Socialite Life
Now Reading
2011 Shirtless Male Celebrity Photo Roundup

August 2, 2020
Ryan Gosling

Ryan Gosling

Joe Manganiello

Joe Manganiello

2011 Shirtless Male Celebrity Photo Roundup

Actor Trevor Donovan seen out for a shirtless jog in West Hollywood, CA. Photo via Flynet

Zac Efron enjoys some downtime skateboarding with a couple of friends along the beach

Zac Efron enjoys some downtime skateboarding with two friends along the beach. The hunky teen star, 23, showed off his skateboarding skills as he cruised down the boardwalk shirtless on his long board. Accompanied by his friend, actor Ryan Rottman, and another male friend - the trio tossed around a football before Efron took his hand at the monkey bars, showcasing his toned physique and also a freshly inked feather tattoo on the inset of his upper right arm. Efron, who just finished filming his scenes for the upcoming Garry Marshall-film 'New Year's Eve,' held onto the back of his friend's red Jeep as he towed him through the car park. The trio then walked to a nearby restaurant for lunch and beers - at the restaurant the two actors graciously posed with two female fans and enjoyed a glass of beer before Efron headed out with his skateboard in hand. Photograph: PacificCoastNews.com

Harry Shum Jr.

Harry Shum Jr.

Joel Edgerton shirtless in Bondi beach, Sydney

Joel Edgerton shirtless in Bondi beach, Sydney. The actor was joined by his brother Nash. Photo by: Grey Wasp/Blue Wasp/Splash News

A shirtless David Beckham after the LA Galaxy game

A shirtless David Beckham after the Galaxy game on August 20th, 2011. Photo by: London Entertainment / Splash News

Shemar Moore shirtless on the beach in Miami

'Criminal Minds' actor Shemar Moore, shirtless on Miami Beach, Florida. He enjoyed lunch at the beach before returning to his South Beach hotel. Photo by: Pichichi / Splash News

Rachel Bilson Shows Off Bikini Bod in Barbados

Hayden Christensen while on Holiday in Barbados. Photo by Rocstar/JVAS/Flynet

The Only Way is Essex" star Mark Wright is seen enjoying the sun at a pool party in Spain

"The Only Way is Essex" star Mark Wright is seen enjoying the sun at a pool party in Spain. Photo by SolarPix, PacificCoastNews.com

Joshua Jackson And Diane Kruger Relaxing Poolside In Cabo

Actor Joshua Jackson and Diane Kruger relaxing by the pool while on vacation in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. Photo by Flynet

Jonathan Lipnicki

Jonathan Lipnicki

Jared Leto

Jared Leto

Elton John David Furnish Joined By Neil Patrick Harris In St. Tropez

Elton John and David Furnish along with their adopted son, Zachary John, are joined by Neil Patrick Harris and his family at Club 55 in St. Tropez, France. Photo by INFphoto.com

Hugh Jackman Splashes Around in the Ocean

Hugh Jackman splashes in the ocean with his daughter Ava (not pictured) at Beach Pampelonne in Saint Tropez, France. Photo by INFphoto.com

Justin Bieber Strips Down To His Boxers By The Pool

Justin Bieber is seen by the pool in Miami, Florida. The Canadian pop star is on a self-imposed month off to relax with friends before working on his next album. Justin is seen eating and later strips to his underwear and takes a dip in the pool. Photo by INFphoto.com

Rafael Nadal Enjoys a Day at the Beach

Rafael Nadal is spotted with his girlfriend, Maria Francisca, swimming and hanging out on the beach in Mallorca Island, Spain. Photo by INFphoto.com

LA Clippers Basketball Player Blake Griffin Have Fun at the Beach

LA Clippers basketball player Blake Griffin soaks up the sun in South Beach in Miami Beach, Florida. Photo by INFphoto.com

Colin Farrell On Set of 'Total Recall' With Son

Colin Farrell is seen shirtless and holding his son while on the set of 'Total Recall' filming at the Toronto Metro Convention Centre in Toronto, Canada. Photo by O'Neill/White/INFphoto.com

Robin Thicke and Paula Patton Have Fun in the Sun

Robin Thicke and Paula Patton are spotted looking toned and enjoying an afternoon at the beach in Miami, Florida. Photo by INFphoto.com

Tom Cruise Celebrates His Birthday With Family

Tom Cruise celebrate's his 49th birthday at the Soho Beach House in Miami Beach, FL with his family. Pictured here: Photo by INFphoto.com

Bruce Springsteen Takes a Walk on the Beach

American music legend/singer Bruce Springsteen was seen taking a walk on the beach in Palm Beach, Florida after visiting his longtime bandmate, saxophone player Clarence Clemons, who reportedly had brain surgery on Tuesday after just recently suffering a serious stroke at his home in Florida. It was announced that Clarence had passed away 2 days later on Saturday morning due to complications. Photo by INFphoto.com

Liev Schreiber and Samuel Hit The Water Park

Liev Schreiber plays with son Samuel in the waterpark on the westside in New York City. Photo by INFphoto.com

Chris Brown Performs at the 5th Anniversary of the Best Of The Best "Spring Fest " Concert

Chris Brown performs at the 5th anniversary of the Best Of The Best "Spring Fest " concert at at Bicentennial Park in Miami, Florida. Photo by INFphoto.com

dylan mcdermott shirtless american horror story

Dylan McDermott shirtless for American Horror Story

Andy Cohen Soaks Up The Sun In Miami

Andy Cohen goes to the beach with some friends in Miami, Florida. He was in town to host the 3rd Annual Miami Beach Gay Pride Parade and Festival. Photo by Fred Montana/INFphoto.com

darren criss shirtless people sexiest man alive

Darren Criss shirtless for People Sexiest Man Alive

Courteney Cox Hits The Beach With Coco & Her 'Cougar Town' Co-Star Josh Hopkins

Courteney Cox and 'Cougar Town' co-star Josh Hopkins relax on the beach in the Caribbean. Photo by INFphoto.com

Henry Cavill Showing Off His Physique On Set Of "Man Of Steel"

Actor Henry Cavill braves the cold and wet weather as he once again goes shirtless on the set of "Man of Steel" in Vancouver. Photo by Flynet

Craig David, Aston Merrygold & Marvin Humes of JLS Shirtless at Poolside

Craig David seen talking with JLS band members at a South Beach hotel in Miami Beach, Florida. They spent their time at the poolside chatting up with women, drinking cocktails and cooling off in the pool. Photo by INFphoto.com

anderson cooper shirtless

Anderson Cooper shirtless

Craig David, Aston Merrygold & Marvin Humes of JLS Shirtless at Poolside

Aston Merrygold (green trunks) and Marvin Humes (not pictured) of the UK boy band JLS at a South Beach hotel in Miami Beach, Florida. They spent their time at the poolside chatting up with women, drinking cocktails and cooling off in the pool. Photo by INFphoto.com

A Shirtless Matthew McConaughey Keeps Fit by the Beach

Matthew McConaughey enjoying a sunny day as he jogs along the beach in Malibu, CA. Photo by INFphoto.com

Adrian Grenier Is Loving His Vacation Time in Miami

Adrian Grenier is living it up while vacationing in Miami, Florida with a friend (not pictured). Adrian and his friend went for a swim in the ocean, then lounged on a luxury sunbed. The pair treated themselves to strawberry daiquiris, toasting one another as they lay side by side. Photo by Ciao Pix/INFphoto.com

Henry Cavill On The Set Of 'Man Of Steel'

Actor Henry Cavill warming up and shooting scenes on the set of 'Man Of Steel' in Vancouver, Canada.. Photo by Flynet

chris evans shirtless captain america

Chris Evans shirtless for Captain America

Adam Sabbagh shows off his Beach Body

Actor Adam Sabbagh hits Zuma Beach today to take advantage of the hot temperatures hitting the Los Angeles area. The former Mr. Arab 2008 showed off his hot beach body and did a few exercises on how he keeps himself in shape. Photo by GSI Media

2011 Shirtless Male Celebrity Photo Roundup

Joe Jonas continued to enjoy his Thanksgiving weekend South of the boarder in Mexico on November 27, 2011 with his friend and family. Joe enjoyed a day at the beach with his group and had a visit from a fan and his puppy. Photo by Fame Pictures, Inc

The Professionals of ìDWTS" Party At The Beach

The professionals of Dancing With The Stars took to the beach in Malibu, California on August 25, 2011 for a little playtime. The question game for the celebrity cast of this seasons of "Dancing with the Stars'" will come to an end as they will be announced live on ABC Monday August 29th, during an episode of "Bachelor Pad." Pictured here is dancer Maksim Chmerkovskiy. Photo by Fame Pictures, Inc

Jeff Timmons and the Chippendales Host the 'Pleasure Pool Bikini Contest'

Jeff Timmons and the 'Chippendales' dancers host Pleasure Pool Bikini Contest at the Planet Hollywood Hotel and Casino in Las Vegsas, NV on August 6th, 2011. Photo by Fame Pictures, Inc

Shauna Robertson Rocks Bikini Bod While On Vacation With Fiance Edward Norton

Actor Edward Norton and sexy producer fiance Shauna Robertson enjoyed some vacation time in Costa Smeralda, Italy on July 7th and 8th, 2011. The happy couple had a little trouble mastering the jet-ski the first day of vacation and enjoyed the beach the second. Shauna rocked a hot bikini body both days while Edward looked just okay. Photo by Fame Pictures, Inc

Ashley Tisdale And Zac Efron Can't Keep Their Paws Off Eachother !!

Ashley Tisdale and Zac Efron look to be going gaga for each other this holiday weekend, as Zac gives a tiny bikini wearing Ashley a piggy back ride into the ocean in Malibu, Ca on July 2, 2011. Photo by Fame Pictures, Inc

Dane Cook And Girlfriend On A Romantic Hawaiian Get-A-Way

Comedian Dane Cook enjoys a romantic Hawaiian get-a-way with his brunette GF, Dane showed off a newly toned beach body. The pair had no issues with PDA as they grabbed each other for hugs and kisses. The couple looked happy as they laugh and joked and Dane took to riding some Hawaiian surf.... Photo by Flynet

Simon Rex Out And About On Venice Beach

Actor Simon Rex spotted out without his shirt on in Venice, CA.. Photo by Flynet

Tom Cruise And Family Celebrating His 49th Birthday In Miami

Actor Tom Cruise celebrating his 49th Birthday with his wife Katie Holmes, their daughter Suri Cruise, his son Connor Cruise and other friends at the Soho Beach House Miami Hotel in Miami, FL. Katie danced to a little Caribbean music when she arrived. Tom sat at a table while he watched daughter Suri play with a beach ball in her bikini and face paint. Connor and some friends went swimming in the ocean and there was a topless girl swimming right by the group. Photo by Flynet

Justin Bieber And Selena Gomez Enjoying The Beach In Maui

Singer Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez enjoy a day at the beach in Maui, HI. Photo by Flynet

Caleb Followill Hanging Out Poolside On The Day Of His Wedding

Kings Of Leon rocker Caleb Followill, his brother Jared, other bandmates, his fiance Lily Aldridge and family members hanging out poolside on the day of his wedding at the San Ysidro Ranch in Montecito, CA. Later on in the day Caleb and Lily married in an intimate ceremony. Photo by Flynet

Trevor Donovan Hanging A Bamboo Curtain On His Balcony

Actor Trevor Donovan using a measuring tape to hand a bamboo curtain on his balcony in Los Angeles, CA.Photo by Flynet

Kellan Lutz Out With His Family In Venice

Actor Kellan Lutz out on his skateboard while with his family in Venice, CA. Kellan enjoyed the nice weather without his shirt on. Afterwards the family went to his brother's wedding. Photo by Flynet

Scott Caan Spending The Day Surfing In Hawaii

Actor Scott Caan out surfing with some buddies in Oahu, HI. Scott is in Hawaii shooting the hit TV show 'Hawaii Five-O'. Photo by Flynet

Alex O'Loughlin Having A Busy Day In Hawaii

Actor Alex O'Loughlin seen having an extremely busy day in Oahu, HI. Alex started the day off by going surfing with some friends, then he went on a jog and then to the grocery store where he bought a bunch of beer and ice including some St. Pauli Girl Non-Alcoholic beer. Alex is in Hawaii shooting the hit show 'Hawaii Five-O'. Photo by Flynet

Derek Hough Is Shirtless In Los Angeles

Professional dancer Derek Hough is spotted taking off his shirt on a hot, sunny day in Los Angeles. Photo by Flynet

colton haynes shirtless teen wolf

Colton Haynes shirtless for Teen Wolf

A shirtless Kellan Lutz goes on a rigorous workout by the beach in LA - jogging along the boardwalk before showing off his skills on the rings

A shirtless Kellan Lutz, 26, goes on a rigorous workout by the beach in LA - jogging along the boardwalk before showing off his skills on the rings. The "Twilight" hunk is seen listening to an mp3 player, donning Nike sweatshorts and running shoes. The physically fit actor also sported a pedometer - with a reading of 722 steps and counting! Photograph: Kevin Perkins / Pedro Andrade/ PacificCoastNews.com

Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine is seen shirtless on the set of his new music video

Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine is seen shirtless on the set of his new music video. Adam, who is also a judge on the hit talent show "The Voice", could be seen walking around on the set in between takes. Photograph: Kevin Perkins/Pedro Andrade/ PacificCoastNews.com

Wimbledon runner-up Rafael Nadal takes a well earned rest with friends on the Spanish island of Formentera

Wimbledon runner-up Rafael Nadal takes a well earned rest with friends on the Spanish island of Formentera. The French Open champion seemed in good spirits, despite losing his title to Serbian Novak Djokovic at the weekend and larked around in the water with his friends. Photograph: Solarpix/PacificCoastNews.com

A shirtless and sweaty Kellen Lutz takes a run along the strand in Santa Monica

A shirtless and sweaty Kellen Lutz takes a run along the strand in Santa Monica. The Twilight hunk was doing a "Rocky" style workout along the beach while listening to his ipod. Photograph: Perkins/Shirley/PacificCoastNews.com

In the late 2000s and the early 2010s, at the end of each year Socialite Life published a number of year-end-roundups and one of the most popular roundups was our Shirtless Celebrity Photo Roundup.

This time around we are revisiting the year 2011!

Actor Kellan Lutz out on his skateboard while with his family in Venice, CA. Kellan enjoyed the nice weather without his shirt on. Afterwards the family went to his brother’s wedding. Photo by Flynet

What was popular in 2011? The number one song of the year was “Rolling in the Deep” by Adele. The biggest box office hit of the year was Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part II and Sunday Night Football was the number one TV show in the nation. 2008 was also the year that Ashton Kutcher and Demi Moore split as well as Kim Kardashian and Kris Humphries.

Back in 2011 some of the celebrities that we featured were Zac Efron, Ryan Gosling, Henry Cavill, Darren Criss, Kellan Lutz, Andy Cohen, and more!

Jeff Timmons and the ‘Chippendales’ dancers host Pleasure Pool Bikini Contest at the Planet Hollywood Hotel and Casino in Las Vegsas, NV on August 6th, 2011. Photo by Fame Pictures, Inc

Socialite Life debuted back in 2003. As a tribute to the thousands of articles and photos that we’ve published over the years, we have reached back into our vault to bring you this SL Flashback.

These flashbacks showcase some of our favorite posts and galleries. This gallery was originally published on December 31, 2011.

X